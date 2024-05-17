Bellator News: Cédric Doumbé Confronts Ex-UFC Champ after Huge Win in Paris
Cédric Doumbé returned to the win column in spectacular fashion when met Jaleel Willis in the co-main event of Bellator Champions Series: Paris.
The former GLORY kickboxing champion made his PFL debut to considerable fanfare last year and scored an incredible 9-second KO, but his next outing against Baysangur Chamsoudinov ended in premature and controversial fashion due to splinter in Doumbé's toe.
"Le Meilleur" was originally slated to make his Bellator debut against Derek Anderson before Willis stepped in, and after the MMA veteran tested the Frenchman's takedown defense early on Doumbé ended things with an onslaught of strikes late in the first round.
All six of Doumbé's victories in MMA have now come via finish, and four of those wins have come inside the very first round.
Spectators at the Accor Arena in Paris included NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wenbanyama, but Doumbé was surprised when PFL veteran and former UFC champion Anthony Pettis entered the cage and challenged the Frenchman to a showdown in Paris.
A meeting with Pettis would easily be the biggest matchup of Doumbé's still-young MMA career, and although "Showtime" hasn't competed under the Bellator banner a showdown between the two stars could headline the promotion's biggest show yet since being purchased by the PFL.
