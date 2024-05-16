UFC 304 News: Dana White Announces 2 Massive Title Fights for England Event
The UFC’s return to Manchester, England for UFC 304 will officially feature two massive title fights at the top of the card.
An initial announcement that Co-op Live in Manchester would host a UFC PPV immediately sparked fan speculation around the card’s main event, and welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards and interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall were understandably thrust to the forefront of those conversations.
Following a post from UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik that appeared to confirm the UFC 304 main event, Dana White has officially revealed that the card on July 27 will be headlined by Edwards defending his belt in a rematch with #2-ranked Belal Muhammad.
The co-main event will also see Aspinall defend his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes, who is currently the UFC’s #4-ranked heavyweight contender and picked up a win over the interim champion when Aspinall injured his knee in just 15 seconds in their previous meeting at London’s O2 Arena.
The confirmation of the main and co-main event title fights for UFC 304 is massive news for combat sports fans in the UK given that it will be the first time two English champions have competed on the same UFC card, and White also added another bonus for the local fans by announcing that Paddy Pimblett will take on Bobby Green at the event.
Muhammad is long-overdue for his shot at welterweight gold after putting together an unbeaten run only sullied by a 2021 No Contest against Edwards, and while Aspinall is probably eager to settle things with Blaydes many fans will likely question his decision to not continue campaigning for a title unification bout with heavyweight king Jon Jones.
The double-title fight announcement instantly makes UFC 304 one of the biggest events of the summer, and with the addition of those two matchups the card on July 27 currently looks like this:
• Main Event – Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2 – For the UFC Welterweight Championship
• Co-Main Event – Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes 2 – For the Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship
• Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett
• Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze
• Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape
• Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda
• Shaunda Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira
• Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil
