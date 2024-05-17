PFL Exclusive: Clay Collard Talks Next Fight, Jake Paul & Adjusting to PFL
For Clay Collard, the PFL SmartCage is his sanctuary. He jumped from the ring to the cage in 2022 and has done nothing but show out, winning seven of 11 PFL appearances. His last outing saw him knock off Patricky Pitbull with a second-round TKO to keep his playoff hopes alive.
Now, Collard's focus has shifted to finally capturing the million-dollar prize. He'll take on long-time veteran Mads Burnell on June 21, who has won two out of his last three and joined the PFL after a three-year stint in Bellator, going 5-2.
For Collard, the approach remains the same, and despite Burnell's track record, it doesn't faze him.
"Yeah, I think it's an exciting matchup," Collard told MMA Knockout's Zain Bando. "I think it's an exciting matchup to prepare for and I think it's an exciting matchup for the fans. You know, it's pretty tricky on the feet and he's got some pretty good wrestling as well. So I'm definitely going to have to think about a shot, you know when we're in the middle of striking and things like that. So I am pretty excited to face him. It's a tough challenge."
Collard: Jake Paul Fight Would be 'Cherry on Top' of Fighting Career
A tough challenge for Collard is nothing new. Just six months ago, he was razor-close to winning the million dollars before losing to Olivier Aubin-Mercier by decision. Nevertheless, Collard said he is not discounting any of his opponents and said the PFL's acquisition of Bellator only makes the sport better.
"Man I think everybody at this level of the sport is tough," Collard said. "I think Mads is very well rounded. And so that is a tough thing to deal with. Because anywhere the fight goes, he's pretty good. You know, so yeah, I like fighting tough guys. And he seems like the tough guy so I'm ready to get in there and just get to work and get the finish and move on."
Although Collard's goal remains winning a million-dollar prize as a cherry on top of a multi-purpose career that has included a stint in boxing, there is one man he is currently eying that might arguably be the most talked-about boxer on the planet: Jake Paul.
"I think that the cherry on top kind of a fight. If it ever happened, you know, it would be it would be something I would love to do is just get in there and punch that guy [Jake Paul] in the face," Collard said with a laugh.
Collard said training camp had gone well without any significant changes to his process. The once-every-seven-week protocol that the PFL enforces has kept him active, something he has greatly enjoyed.
"The first couple of years it took a little getting used to," Collard said regarding the seasonal format. "I think now it's just more of a lifestyle. Like I've just completely changed my lifestyle. It's like; I'm a full-time fighter, full-time you know; fighting, every eight-to-10 weeks is, is tough. It's tough on the body already. So you have to take the time for recovery and take the time to take care of yourself. it's just the whole lifestyle."
That lifestyle will continue in the main event June 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, in a fight that is a must-win for both men.
