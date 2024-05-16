UFC News: Featherweight Banger Added to Las Vegas Fight Night in July
One of the UFC’s rising featherweight talents will have a chance to break into the divisional rankings with a huge matchup on July 20.
Featherweight is well-established as one of the UFC’s most talent-rich weight classes, and after dropping his UFC debut to Bill Algeo in 2022 rising contender Joanderson Brito has stopped five-straight opponents with three of those wins coming in the first round.
Brito defeated Jack Shore earlier this month at UFC 301 when the latter fighter suffered a nasty cut on his shin, and according to a report from AG Fight the 29-year-old will now have a chance to vault into the featherweight Top 15 when he takes on #13-ranked Dan Ige at a UFC Fight Night event on July 20.
A staple of the featherweight division since he earned a UFC contract on the inaugural season of Dana White’s Contender Series, Ige closed out 2023 with a decision loss to Bryce Mitchell but rebounded with a vicious first-round knockout against Andre Fili earlier this year.
“50K” will be a significant step up in competition for Brito, but after the all-action Brazilian competed on the prelims of a PPV event for the first time at UFC 301 he’ll likely welcome the added spotlight that comes with taking on the hard-hitting Ige.
The UFC Fight Night event on July 20 is scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, and in the last few days fights between Doo Ho Choi and Bill Algeo as well as Brad Tavares and Jun Yong Park have also been added to the card.
There are already 10 fights confirmed for a July 20 card that still lacks a headlining bout, and with the addition of Ige vs. Brito the event currently looks like this:
• Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
• Doo Ho Choi vs. Bill Algeo
• Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park
• Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba
• Dan Ige vs. Joanderson Brito
• Loik Radzhabov vs. Trey Ogden
• Hyder Amil vs. Jeong Yeong Lee
• Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson
• Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilová
• Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick
