Boxing Tonight: 5 vs. 5, Wilder vs. Zhang How To Watch, Time, Price & More
Saudi Arabia serves as the backdrop for another massive heavyweight scrap, this time featuring Deontay Wilder against Zhilei Zhang in the main event. The six-fight pay-per-view offering will get underway at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT stateside, as the main event should be set to walk roughly at 5:30 ET, although it could be later based on how long the undercard runs for.
Elsewhere on the card is a pair of title fights, including Raymond Ford vs. Nick Ball for the WBA featherweight title and Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad for the WBA light heavyweight title, which should shake up both divisions, respectively.
The card opens up with Willy Hutchinson against Craig Richardson in a light heavyweight encounter as both men look to make a name for themselves on a big stage.
How much does 5 vs. 5 cost?
The card costs $69.99 USD and can be seen exclusively on DAZN with a current or new subscription, which comes completely free at the point of purchase.
5 vs. 5 bout order: Wilder vs. Zhang
To stay on track Saturday afternoon (or night), depending on where you live, here is the projected order for the Queensberry vs. Matchroom festivities.
- Main Event: Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang – heavyweight
- Co-Main Event: Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic – heavyweight
- Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams; – middleweight
- Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad – for Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title
- Raymond Ford vs. Nick Ball; For Ford's WBA featherweight title
- Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards – light heavyweight
