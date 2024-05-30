MMA Knockout

5 vs. 5 Free Live Stream Boxing Results: Wilder vs. Zhang, Bivol vs. Zinad, Dubois vs. Hrgovic

5 vs. 5: Queensbury vs. Matchroom Live Results

If not for Fury-Usyk in May and a high-profile cancellation, '5 vs. 5: Queensbury vs. Matchroom' could have been labelled the biggest boxing event of the year. Pitting the best of Queensbury promotions against the best of Matchroom promotions, fight fans are privy to some of the best fights boxing can make in 2024.

Headlining the card, "The Bronze Bomber", Deontay Wilder faces Zhilei Zhang as both fighters look to return to the win column. In the co-main event, Dmitry Bivol takes on the underdog Malik Zinad, who steps in for Artur Beterbiev.

The undercard features a heavyweight clash between Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic for title contention. Additionally, two undefeated fighters square off in a WBO featherweight title bout between Ray Ford and Nick Ball, and the card kicks off with an all-UK showdown between Willy Hutchinson and Craig Richards.

MMAKO will be here beginning at 2 pm ET, Saturday, June 1, with live results for 5 vs. 5.

5 vs. 5 Live Results: Wilder vs. Zhang, Bivol vs. Zinad, Dubois vs. Hrgovic

Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams

Ray Ford vs. Nick Ball

Filip Hrgovic vs. Daniel Dubois Result

Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad Result

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Result


Published
