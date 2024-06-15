Conor McGregor News: UFC Star Releases Statement After UFC 303 Withdrawal
Conor McGregor has finally broken his silence after pulling out of UFC 303 on June 29.
The McGregor-Chandler rumor mill has been churning heavily this week, as many media outlets and reporters could neither confirm nor deny that the fight was happening. Finally, UFC CEO Dana White announced the fight's cancellation, only remarking that McGregor was injured.
In an Instagram post on June 15, 'The Notorious' cleared the air on why he pulled out of the fight:
"Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team.
"My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!"
The news marks McGregor's first-ever withdrawal from a UFC fight, a fact which was ironically pointed out by Michael Chandler on the day of the announcement,
When Will McGregor Return?
Reports allege that McGregor's injury is not serious, and a recovery window of two months or more should be anticipated. If the UFC want to keep the Summer window open, he could reappear for one of the numbered events in August or September, possibly even UFC 306 at the Vegas Sphere on September 14.
