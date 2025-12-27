MMA fans torch Volkanovski vs. Lopes title fight after UFC 325 poster reveal

The arrival of the official poster for UFC 325 encouraged some MMA fans to sound off on the card’s headlining rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

The UFC will formally kick off 2026 and its new deal with Paramount on January 24 when UFC 324 goes down in Las Vegas, and the following weekend the promotion returns to Sydney, Australia for a stacked UFC 325 card.

Featuring plenty of notable UFC stars well as the finals for four Road to UFC tournaments, the main event of UFC 325 will see Lopes get a second crack at UFC gold after he and Volkanovski previously fought for the vacant featherweight belt at UFC 314.

Official Poster For UFC 325 Revealed

The UFC 325 main event will be the third UFC title bout of 2026 after two title fights take place a week earlier at UFC 324, and on Christmas Eve the promotion dropped the official poster for the event.

A Christmas present for our fans Down Under!



The #UFC325 Poster just dropped - we'll see you in Sydney 🦘👊



[ LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/1hUp5CXcCp — UFC (@ufc) December 24, 2025

Considered by many to be the greatest featherweight in the history of the UFC, Volkanovski hasn’t fought since he defeated Lopes via unanimous decision last April to win the division's vacant belt.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) shake hands with Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Lopes returned to the win column in September at Noche UFC, where he halted the rise of fan favorite Jean Silva when he brutally stopped the Brazilian in the second round.

Fans Torch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes Rematch

The initial announcement of the Volkanovski vs. Lopes rematch didn’t exactly set the MMA world on fire, and the arrival of the UFC 325 poster generated a number of comments about the card’s lone title bout.

I still don't understand this rematch — Non-Woke Rapper (@VeraxVigilante) December 26, 2025

"I still don't understand this rematch"

The result will be the same. Volk wins. — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) December 24, 2025

"The result will be the same. Volk wins."

It’s an insult to the sport that this rematch is happening — Brewstermma (@Brewstermma) December 24, 2025

"It's an insult to the sport that this rematch is happening"

Nobody asked for this fight. Lopes doesn't deserve this at all. — #JoshuaKlitschko (@FanagerNot) December 25, 2025

"Nobody asked for this fight. Lopes doesn't deserve this at all."

This match makes zero sense — Nisar Ahmed (@iamnisar812) December 25, 2025

"This match makes zero sense"

We just saw this why did the UFC want Diego to get another title shot so badly — Octavian (@UncleAyyy) December 24, 2025

"We just saw this why did the UFC want Diego to get another title shot so badly"

shoulda been Movsar or Murphy fighting for the title



not Lopez again — Julio César Febles Romero (@RomeroFebles) December 25, 2025

"Shoulda been Movsar or Murphy fighting for the title. not [Lopes] again"

Undefeated Contenders Still Waiting For Featherweight Title Shots

As noted by several fans, the featherweight division has a number of deserving contenders that are still waiting for what would be their first cracks at UFC gold.

Movsar Evloev (red gloves) fights Aljamain Streling (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

#1-ranked Movsar Evloev defeated Lopes in the latter fighter’s promotional debut at UFC 288 and most recently took a unanimous decision over former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 300, although the undefeated Russian didn’t compete at all in 2025 after withdrawing from a matchup with Aaron Pico.

Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Aaron Pico (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Lerone Murphy also boasts an undefeated record and made strong case for a title shot in his last outing at UFC 319, where he knocked out the aforementioned Pico with a brutal spinning back elbow immediately after Carlos Prates also knocked Geoff Neal out with the same technique in the night’s previous fight.

