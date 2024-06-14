BREAKING: Conor McGregor out of UFC 303, Dana White Reveals 3 Replacement Fights
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is off of UFC 303 on June 29. Dana White announced the news in a Tweet on June 14.
Pereira vs. Prochazka is New UFC 303 Main Event
White revealed that McGregor is injured, before rolling on the replacement fights. The new main event is a title fight rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. Both men fought at UFC 300 and make the same turnaround, despite Prochazka absorbing more damage on the night.
UFC 303 Gets New Co-Main Event
White also announced a new matchup between Diego Lopes and Brian Ortega as the night's co-main event. Lopes also fought and won at UFC 300, coming off unscathed in a TKO over Sodiq Yusuff. It will be a rare opportunity for the #14 ranked featherweight to jump 11 spots with a victory over #3 Ortega.
Jamahal Hill out of UFC 303
In another turn, White announced that Jamahal Hill was also off the card due to a knee injury. Now, Carlos Ulberg (who initially replaced Khalil Rountree against Hill) will face light heavyweight veteran Anthony Smith. Smith scored a recent upset when he knocked Vitor Petrino from the ranks of the undefeated at UFC 301.
It's been a rough week for the UFC, as this news follows closely behind Khamzat Chimaev's withdrawal from UFC Saudi Arabia next week.
