Debuting MMA Fighter Folds Opponent With Vicious Body Kick for 37 Second-Finish

A bit of midweek MMA action from Peruvian promotion Inka MMA provided one of the week’s nastier finishes ahead of a busy combat sports slate this weekend.

Highlighted by a UFC Mexico card that will see Lone’er Kavanagh attempt to storm into the UFC rankings when he steps in for a short-notice main event against two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno, this weekend’s MMA schedule also includes events from the LFA, Hexagone MMA, Jungle Fight, and plenty of other regional organizations.

Taking place on Wednesday night at Centro de Convenciones Zentro in Lima, Peru and airing live on UFC Fight Pass and YouTube, Inka MMA 54 saw five out of nine scheduled fights end via finish and included a brutal 37-second stoppage from the debuting Jhancarlo Cuellar.

Jhancarlo Cuellar Folds Opponent Just 37 Seconds Into Pro MMA Debut

Matched up with fellow Peruvian and pro debutant Nicanor Pasapera on the prelims for Inka MMA 54, Cuellar came into his pro MMA debut following a successful amateur career that saw him go 5-3 and most recently earn a unanimous decision victory at Fusion Fight Championship 97 in October.

Pasapera closed out his own amateur career with a loss last March but did bring an edge in fighting experience over Cuellar, as “Viringo” went 10-6-1 overall after kicking off his amateur run in early 2018. The Inka MMA 54 matchup between debuting flyweights didn’t end up lasting very long, as the two men traded strikes during the early going before Cuellar found a finishing shot just 37 seconds into the fight (h/t to the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).

After landing a kick to Paspera’s liver during an earlier exchange, Cuellar continued pressuring his countryman until he saw an opening to fold him with another body shot and force the referee to dive in and save the downed fighter from taking any additional punishment.

A 37-second finish was certainly an impressive way for Cuellar to join the pro ranks of MMA's flyweight division, and he also provided the first stoppage at Inka MMA 54 after the night opened with a unanimous decision from Wilson Mori. Cuellar’s victory was followed by three-straight decisions to close out the prelims and open the night’s main card, but after that the event’s remaining four fights all ended inside the distance.

Combat sports fans can look forward to even more violence this weekend, as there will be plenty of regional MMA available to watch in addition to a UFC Mexico card that currently features 13 scheduled fights ahead of weigh-in day tomorrow.