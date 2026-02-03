PFL Road To Dubai: Usman Nurmagomedov, Alfie Davis Exchange Barbs Before Title Fight

Defending PFL Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov makes his return to the PFL SmartCage this Saturday against Alfie Davis in the main event of the promotion's first event of the year from Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to top a 13-fight card on ESPN Unlimited (subscription required).

In the lead-up to Nurmagomedov vs. Davis, the promotion has put together a multi-part series chronicling both fighters, with the four released episodes down below. Each discusses a different aspect of their upbringing, how the fight came together, and what it would mean for both of their career legacies.

Supplementing the documentary series, though, are a series of storylines entering the main event. Davis (20-5-1 MMA) vows to shock the world and do so at the expense of former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will be there to watch it happen.

"My fighting style is quite unpredictable, because at times I don’t know what I’m going to do either," Davis said during the second episode. "When I get into a flow state, start dancing and enjoying myself, things come out. It makes me a hard fighter to game plan for and to find training partners to replicate. The Dagestanis have this aura about them that they’re unbeatable killers. But we all know everyone is human, a team is a team. This is the fight business. You only get what you put in."

Alfie Davis Sends Request To Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov ringside during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Davis said he would fight Khabib Nurmagomedov if he ever entertained a comeback fight, assuming Davis can spring the upset against Usman Nurmagomedov (20-0 MMA). Although, of course, it's easier said than done.

"It’s a shame, I really like Khabib," Davis said. "I really respect him. But after I beat Usman, he’s the final boss of the team, I’ve got to fight him. He’s got to come out of retirement, you know what I mean?"

Meanwhile, Usman Nurmagomedov has maintained a more humble approach entering his fight with Davis. For him, it's strictly business.

"About Alfie Davis, I don’t think [about] nothing," Usman Nurmagomedov said. "He’s just somebody in my way, and I have to finish him. That’s it. I’m tired of fighting all five rounds. For this fight, I have prepared something special."

That "something special" tease will have to wait, as the preliminary card gets underway at 9 a.m. ET with the main card beginning at noon ET.

