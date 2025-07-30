MMA Knockout

Jon Jones fell short of historic UFC record after unexpected retirement

Mathew Riddle

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Jon Jones was a stone's throw away from achieving a coveted heavyweight record before his unexpected retirement from the UFC.

'Bones' held the big man title for more than two years, achieving two-division champion status by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. He defended his title once against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, and lived out the rest of his disputed title reign with interim titleholder Tom Aspinall snapping at his heels.

Regardless of his intent to return on the UFC White House card, Jones has forfeited the belt, and with it, one UFC record fans were worried he'd achieve without defending his belt a second time.

Jon Jones fighting Stipe Mioci
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jon Jones failed to beat Cain Velasquez's UFC heavyweight title reign record

With his quiet retirement, announced by Dana White at the post-event press conference at UFC Baku in June, Jones capped off his heavyweight title reign at 840 days. With this, he became the second-longest reigning heavyweight champion in the promotion's history (single-stretch).

The longest-reigning heavyweight champion remains Cain Velasquez, who held the belt for 896 days. As for stretches containing multiple reigns, Stipe Miocic holds the record with 1,372 days.

Jones would have become the longest-reigning champion by mid-August this year, all while having one title defense to his name.

Velasquez wasn't much better for activity, with two defenses, but it was injuries that kept him out of action, rather than Jones' mixture of fight politics and outside-the-cage antics.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News