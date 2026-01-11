Arman Tsarukyan points finger at UFC in lead up to Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is disappointed in the promotion's current iteration of the division.

January 24 marks the UFC's first event of a new year, a new television era, and potentially a fresh start in a talent-stacked 155-pound division. The interim title will be contested between former interim titleholder Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett in the main event of UFC 324 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which Tsarukyan voiced his concerns about recently.

“Everybody knows, Paddy Pimblett, they want to make him a champion because it’s his chance to be a champion,” Tsarukyan told reporters, including MMAFighting. “They know if they’re going to put me against him, he’s going to lose and the star is going to be gone. Gaethje is easy money for him. He’s old, he has maybe one or two fights left. So that’s why they give him interim title because he’s not going to be a real champion, because there’s Ilia Topuria and I never think he can beat Ilia Topuria.”

Tsarukyan, again, wants to remain active this year and wants to remind the UFC his back injury last winter was a bump in the road.

Arman Tsarukyan Blasts UFC 324 Main Event

“I’m here,” Tsarukyan said. “I’m in shape. If UFC needs me, I’ll jump in and fight. I hope maybe something happens so I’ll go there, stay there, and even before one day if they say, ‘You’ve got to cut your weight and fight,’ I’ll do that. Because I train every day, I work so hard, and I believe in myself.”

UFC CEO Dana White told Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports the main reason why Tsarukyan is still on the outs with the promotion: what happened before his eventual win against Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar last November.

UFC CEO Dana White Lays Down Law

“100 percent," White said of the incident. "A lot of things have factored in, you know. Yeah. Yes."

So, it seems clear Tsarukyan has much more work to do to satisfy the UFC's demands, as he has unofficially implemented two doghouse strikes despite laying claim as the No. 1 contender for quite some time now.

Whether Tsarukyan returns to the UFC's good graces remains to be seen, but their opposite stances clearly reveal a disconnect that has dragged on for nearly a year and has eventually led the promotion down this path (dismissing Topuria's current situation).

For now, though, only time will tell if things begin to improve. Tsarukyan remains in the wings to begin the year.

