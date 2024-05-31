MMA’s Hottest Free Agents in 2024: Gable Steveson Departs List Full of Ex-UFC Stars
Some of MMA's biggest names are free to do as they please.
Not every fighter finds themselves tethered to the powers that be in the UFC, PFL, or ONE, as superstars like Nate Diaz said his farewell to the premier promotion in the UFC, ripping up his contract with a win over Tony Ferguson in 2022 to go fight Jake Paul in a lucrative boxing match the following year and now a BMF rematch with Jorge Masvidal in the ring on July 6th.
Diaz, 39, has entertained the idea of a UFC return but for now, side quests await the Stockton-native as they do for a plethora of fighters to have graced the UFC Octagon, who are free agents when it comes to MMA competition.
BKFC’s Mike Perry on What It’d Take for UFC Return: ‘I Need to Be Undeniable Like Max Holloway'
Gable Steveson Ditches MMA, for Now, Heads to NFL
Likely the biggest free agent of them all was not a UFC fighter but an Olympic Gold Medalist in Gable Steveson. Celebrating his 24th birthday on Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that Steveson had signed with the NFL's Buffalo Bills.
Steveson was thought to be a shoo-in for MMA, given his insane wrestling credentials that saw him win gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games where he made history as the youngest freestyle wrestler to do so at 21 years old. But, it seems there's more money to be made elsewhere for Steveson, choosing pro football instead of pro MMA.
Outside of Steveson, there are plenty of free agents in MMA with the most notable of the bunch coming from UFC experience with several exploring what the MMA world has to offer, whether that's in a different discipline or ruleset altogether. Our list will include several fighters who already have a fighting home like BKFC's Mike Perry but have the option to compete in MMA, if they so choose to and the promotion gives permission.
10. Uriah Hall (17-11) - days since last MMA fight: 699
"The Ultimate Fighter" season 17 runner-up Uriah Hall fought in the UFC from 2013 to 2022 with the middleweight contender losing in his final fight against Andre Muniz at UFC 276. Hall bounced back in the boxing ring, defeating former NFL star Le'Veon Bell by decision on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.
9. Dillon Danis (2-0) - days since last MMA fight: 1,813 days
It almost feels wrong to put Dillon Danis on this list given his inactivity in MMA, but the fact remains that the BJJ star is a free agent in combat sports and a big one at that. In his first contest in years, Danis entered his boxing debut against Logan Paul, losing to the superstar in the sixth round for unsportsmanlike conduct. Danis has of course picked fights with many from behind the keyboard but not to much avail over the years. Danis has wanted in on the UFC but CEO Dana White won't allow such leeway for Conor McGregor's most controversial training partner.
8. Tyron Woodley (19-7-1) - days since last MMA fight: 1,161
The last few years haven't been kind to former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. Now 42, Woodley dropped four UFC fights in a row before he was cast out to the boxing ring with Jake Paul, where he was brutally knocked out in their high-profile rematch. Woodley surely went out with a good payday but it's more about the money for Woodley at this point of his fighting career: "I do think the fans deserve to see me go out there, see me run through somebody," the former champion told Title Sports Network (h/t: MMA Junkie). "See the Tyron Woodley that they know I’m capable of being and put a proper close to my MMA career. So I’m planning for a big, big MMA fight, possibly in the Middle East.”
7. Luke Rockhold (16-6) - days since last MMA fight: 650
Luke Rockhold has called it quits on MMA before but the former UFC Middleweight Champion is a fighter at heart, with the free agent fighting in both BKFC and Karate Combat in his post-UFC avenues. Rockhold left the UFC covered in blood from his battle against top contender Paulo Costa at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022. Rockhold's 1-1 since then, losing to "Platinum" Mike Perry but prevailing against Joe Schilling in April.
6. Eddie Alvarez (30-8) - days since last MMA fight: 1,129
"The Underground King" Eddie Alvarez has gone 2-3-1 in combat sports since his UFC release in 2018, which came after a loss to Dustin Poirier. The former UFC and Bellator Champion chased the triple crown in ONE Championship but failed in his two-year conquest overseas. Alvarez exited the top-tier promotion to join BKFC for a couple of brawls against UFC veterans Chad Mendes and Mike Perry.
5. Gegard Mousasi (49-9-2) - days since last MMA fight: 385 days
Easily the most experienced fighter on this list, Gegard Mousasi is the latest to join the ranks of free agency. Mousasi was just released by the PFL earlier this week after the former Bellator Champion and UFC contender threatened to sue the promotion for not giving him a fight and not honoring his previous contract which was acquired by the PFL with their purchase of Bellator MMA in November. Mousasi is coming off two losses to Fabian Edwards and current champ Johnny Eblen and unlike other free agents, Mousasi has stayed centric to MMA competition.
4. Darren Till (18-5-1) - days since last MMA fight: 538
A title challenger in the UFC at 25 years old, Darren Till is no longer a part of the UFC roster at 31. Liverpool's MMA star takes a step back from the cage for his pro boxing debut against veteran name Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on July 20th as part of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard. Till was choked out in his last fight against current champ Dricus du Plessis in Dec. 2022.
3. Mike Perry (14-8, BKFC: 5-0) - days since last MMA fight: 1,147
With BKFC boss David Feldman open to the idea of Mike Perry fighting in MMA, there's a chance we see the bare-knuckle "King of Violence" return to the ruleset. After all, that's where he built a name for himself in the UFC, fighting in the Octagon for five years. Perry says he still trains MMA in his BKFC training camps and it would make the return to the sport all the more real... though, Perry would have to be made an offer he couldn't refuse as the money could be better in the MMA market.
2. Jose Aldo (32-8) - days since last MMA fight: 27
"The King of Rio" comes in at #2 on this list after racking up style points in what, in theory, could have been his last dance in the UFC. Aldo, the former featherweight champion, finished his promotional contract at UFC 301 with an impressive decision win over Jonathan Martinez. Now 37, we'll see if Aldo decides to re-sign with the UFC or fight elsewhere, whether that's in MMA or the more likely route in boxing.
1. Nate Diaz (21-13) - days since last MMA fight: 629
With Gable Steveson plucked from the conversation, you might have guessed Nate Diaz as MMA's best free agent at the moment. The UFC superstar from Stockton will have headlined six massive pay-per-view events in total with his sequel boxing match booked against storied BMF rival Jorge Masvidal for later this summer. A box-office draw himself, Diaz has fought the likes of Jake Paul, Conor McGregor and even had the honor of fighting Leon Edwards, building the current UFC Welterweight Champion into an even bigger name. Diaz has reportedly been made offers by the PFL to fight for them but the MMA legend isn't too interested, wanting another go at the UFC, presumably if the money is right.
Honorable mentions: Paige VanZant, Bryan Barberena, Anthony Taylor, Chris Avila, Jeremy Stephens, Lyoto Machida, Will Brooks... Who did we miss?
UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier Free Live Stream Results & Highlights
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.