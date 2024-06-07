Next UFC: Louisville Fight Night How to Watch, TV Channel, Fight Card
The stakes are lowered this weekend as the UFC returns to Louisville for a stacked fight night.
UFC Fight Night Louisville Preview: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
In the marquee fight, top-ranked middleweights Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov clash for a shot at middleweight title contention. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes returns - shockingly - after a health scare earlier this year to take on former GLORY kickboxer Dustin Jacoby.
The card also features Raul Rosas Jr., the 19-year-old fighter is still chasing the status of becoming the youngest champion in UFC history. On the undercard, fans of violence are privy to some particularly brutal matchups in Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates, and Punahele Soriano vs. Miguel Baeza.
Stay tuned, because this card is flying under the radar.
UFC Fight Night Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov Predictions
Where to Watch: UFC Louisville TV Channel
For US fight fans, UFC Louisville will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, with the main card showing exclusively on ESPN+. Across the pond, prelims will show on UFC Fight Pass, with the main card on services such as TNT Sports.
UFC Louisville Time
(Subject to change)
- Prelims: 4 pm ET / 9 pm BST
- Main Card: 8 pm ET / 1 am BST
UFC Louisville Full Fight Card
- Puja Tomar vs. Rayanne Amanda; SW
- Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus; BW
- Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes; SW
- Daniel Marcos vs. John Castaneda; BW
- Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa; FLW
- Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler; BW
- Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates; WW
- Thiago Moises vs. L'udovit Klein; LW
- Punahele Soriano vs. Miguel Baeza; WW
- Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese; MW
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus; MW
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios; BW
- Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby; LHW
- Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov; MW
