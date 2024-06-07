MMA Knockout

Next UFC: Louisville Fight Night How to Watch, TV Channel, Fight Card

Everything you need to know about UFC Louisville.

Mathew Riddle

UFC

The stakes are lowered this weekend as the UFC returns to Louisville for a stacked fight night.

UFC Fight Night Louisville Preview: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov

In the marquee fight, top-ranked middleweights Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov clash for a shot at middleweight title contention. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes returns - shockingly - after a health scare earlier this year to take on former GLORY kickboxer Dustin Jacoby.

Dominick Reyes UFC Louisville
Reyes rides a four-fight losing streak. 'The Devastator' took a short hiatus from MMA after suffering life-threatening blood clots. / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The card also features Raul Rosas Jr., the 19-year-old fighter is still chasing the status of becoming the youngest champion in UFC history. On the undercard, fans of violence are privy to some particularly brutal matchups in Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates, and Punahele Soriano vs. Miguel Baeza.

Stay tuned, because this card is flying under the radar.

UFC Fight Night Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov Predictions

Where to Watch: UFC Louisville TV Channel

For US fight fans, UFC Louisville will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, with the main card showing exclusively on ESPN+. Across the pond, prelims will show on UFC Fight Pass, with the main card on services such as TNT Sports.

UFC Louisville Time

(Subject to change)

  • Prelims: 4 pm ET / 9 pm BST
  • Main Card: 8 pm ET / 1 am BST

UFC Louisville Full Fight Card

  • Puja Tomar vs. Rayanne Amanda; SW
  • Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus; BW
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes; SW
  • Daniel Marcos vs. John Castaneda; BW
  • Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa; FLW
  • Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler; BW
  • Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates; WW
  • Thiago Moises vs. L'udovit Klein; LW
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Miguel Baeza; WW
  • Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese; MW
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus; MW
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios; BW
  • Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby; LHW
  • Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov; MW


Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

Home/News