Robert Whittaker: New UFC Opponent ‘Could Be Harder’ Fight than Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker refuses to overlook his next fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.
For weeks on end, Whittaker was preparing for a five-round war against the highly-touted Khamzat Chimaev this Saturday. However, tragedy struck the UFC just days ago with multiple fight cancellations that included Chimaev having to withdraw due to illness.
Not many people were lining up to fight the former UFC Middleweight Champion on short-notice, but the unranked Ikram Aliskerov took the opportunity by the horns, agreeing to fight Whittaker halfway across the world rather than fight at UFC Vegas 93 against Antonio Trocoli this past weekend.
Whittaker left the negotiations to his team when it came to getting a new opponent, and he apparently had no idea who Aliskerov whenever the fight was announced. Don't get it twisted though, Whittaker's doing his homework and knows the task at hand when it comes to Aliskerov (15-1) - who presents a different challenge than the undefeated Chimaev (13-0).
"He's a dangerous guy. He's got a really good skill set - the odds display that," Whittaker recently told MMA Junkie of Aliskerov, a +124 betting underdog. "I understand the the type of fight it's going to be. In some ways, it could be harder than Chimaev, but I'm fit, I'm ready, and I'm loaded to get this done."
Oddly enough, Aliskerov's one and only pro loss on his record comes to the aforementioned Chimaev, which ended by TKO in 2019. However, styles makes fights, leaving the door open for a potential upset.
Title Shot Still On The Line?
Before it fell through, Whittaker's fight with Chimaev was billed by UFC CEO Dana White as a middleweight title eliminator to decide who'd get the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, which will headline UFC 305. Though, those stakes are called into question with Aliskerov coming from outside the rankings.
Still, a win here would look good for Whittaker... but, good enough for a title rematch vs. Du Plessis or Adesanya? That has yet to be decided, with Whittaker not wanting to worry about that just yet.
"It's not something I really focus on too much. I don't look past the fight," Whittaker said, when asked if he was given any assurances by the UFC that he'd be next in line for a title shot. "I understand the threat and the gravity that Ikram's gonna bring to the fight. So, I can't afford to entertain thoughts past him. I'm fully focused and locked in on trying to take his head off in those 25 minutes I'm given."
Whittaker has underestimated his opponents before - a lesson learned from losing to Du Plessis back at UFC 290 last year. "The Reaper" said on his podcast that he didn't give the current champ "the respect he deserves" while preparing for him in training camp, citing he "won't make that same mistake again" in future fights.
The former champ bounced back from the defeat to DDP with a decision win over the always dangerous Paulo Costa back at UFC 298 in February. We'll see if Whittaker can make it two wins in a row when he faces Ikram Aliskerov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend.
