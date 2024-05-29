Sexyy Red News: Backstage Reaction to Music Star's WWE NXT Appearance
The appearance of music star Sexyy Red reportedly received high marks backstage at WWE NXT.
Red appeared on the May 28th episode of NXT. She was featured on the show in a backstage segment with NXT Champion Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans. She also helped unveiled the brand new NXT Women's North American Championship. Red also played a pivotal role in the main event of last night's show.
One report seems to indicate that Red was well received behind the scenes.
Sexyy Red Reportedly Receives Glowing Praise Backstage at WWE NXT
Fightful reports that Sexyy Red made a great first impression on WWE officials during her time on NXT. It was noted that those behind the scenes found working with Red to be effortless and she was even been spoken of "highly" backstage. While Red is also set to be the host for NXT Battleground on June 9th, the report mentioned that she is expected to be welcomed back for more appearances down the line.
It's certainly good news for WWE given Red's popularity. Fans seem to have also taken a liking to the rap artist, who was seen in a viral video with WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. In the clip, the two were singing "HBK's" Sexy Boy theme song.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque had some fun with the video, saying the WWE Universe was spared from having to see another side of the WWE Hall of Famer.
"Let’s all be glad he didn’t start twerking."- Paul "Triple H" Levesque
