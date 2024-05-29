WWE Fans Lose Their Minds After TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Appears on NXT
Fans who watched the May 28th episode of WWE NXT were in for a huge surprise with an appearance from Jordynne Grace.
The TNA Knockouts Champion was introduced by NXT General Manager Ava as the next challenger for NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The match will take place at NXT Battleground 2024 on June 9th. Fans in attendance were pleasantly surprised and even started a TNA chant.
It's Grace's first appearance on WWE TV since she was an entrant in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match.
Here is Jordynne Grace's surprise entrance during tonight's episode of NXT:
Grace questioned whether she or Perez has built the stronger foundation for dominant women in the wrestling industry. She made it clear that she plans on leaving Las Vegas as a double champion.
Earlier this year, reports surfaced claiming that WWE officials were impressed by Grace's performance in the Rumble match, and were overall pleased doing business with TNA Wrestling. It's another sign of the Paul "Triple H" Levesque era in full force, as WWE had been known to shy away from cross promotion with rival wrestling companies in the post-Attitude Era days.
Fans were quick to respond to Grace's shocking appearance on WWE NXT:
"FIRST EVER TNA & NXT WOMENS CHAMPION
LETS DO THIS!!!"
"Jordynne Grace vs Roxanne Perez! Absolutely crazy! Is this real life?!"
"Hopefully we get more TNA stars in WWE."
"A TNA chant in WWE and it being fully embraced is wild."
"I'm seated!!"
Grace is set to make her in-ring NXT debut on the June 4th episode when she collides with Stevie Turner.
