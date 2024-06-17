Surgeon by Day, MMA Fighter by Night: David Martinez Makes Case for UFC Contract
The UFC is where a young David Martinez wants to be.
A 25 year-old bantamweight prospect from Mexico, Martinez (10-1) is one of the hottest free agents on the MMA scene after finishing out his contract with Combate Global, leaving the promotion with six-straight victories and a championship belt for his collection.
Rarely, does Martinez see the distance with "The Black Spartan" boasting an impressive 90% finishing rate with his only decision win coming in a tournament that saw Martinez fight three times, all in one night - yes, you read that right. After back-to-back wins, Martinez finished out the gauntlet with a head kick KO of UFC veteran Francisco Rivera in spectacular fashion.
With nine knockouts to his name and leaving Combate Global on "good terms" earlier this month, there's no time like the present for Martinez, who believes he's more than ready to fight for the premier promotion in the UFC.
"I'm in the top 10 rankings for the best bantamweights of North America," Martinez told MMA Knockout (translated from Spanish). "I have fought against several really good fighters, the best in my division, some of which have had a long career in the UFC. I feel better than I've ever felt, physically and mentally. I want to fight against the best and I know that the UFC has the best fighters in the world and that's where I want to be."
Martinez currently trains out of Bonebreakers MMA Gym in Mexico City, sharpening his tools as he has been outside of the cage or "La Jaula" for more than year with his last fight coming in May 2023, where he picked up another highlight-reel knockout, this time by spinning wheel kick.
Martinez's Pitch To Dana White & The UFC Matchmakers
Why should the UFC sign a prospect like Martinez to their busy bantamweight division? If his highlights weren't already enough, Martinez says his overall fighting style, along with his Mexican heart, will cater to the masses on the biggest stage there is.
"My style of fighting, as a Mexican, is one of the most exciting to watch for the fans and what they want to see. I can rack up knockouts with my legs, my hands. I have a very flashy style that would work wonders against the best in the world.
"I'm ready to fight anytime," Martinez added. "Whether it's short-notice or not, against anybody in the division - whoever they want me to fight, I'll fight."
A Fighter And A Surgeon?
MMA fighters can come from all sorts of backgrounds and different ways of life, often times leaving behind jobs to pursue fighting full-time. That's not Martinez though, who surprisingly enough has a successful career as an orthopedic surgeon - helping others.
"Outside of my fighting career, I'm actually a doctor, an orthopedic surgeon," Martinez continued. "The reality is with discipline, force and education and the passion that you put into what you do, you can do whatever you set your mind to. I want to send that message to the people who dream of one day getting what they want out of life.
"It's difficult to balance both of these careers because they both take up a lot of my time but with discipline, and reworking your schedule, you can do whatever you set your mind to."
With surgical precision inside and out of the fight game, we'll see if free agent David Martinez gets his so-desired shot in the Octagon alongside his sister, UFC Strawweight Melissa Martinez (7-1).
