UFC News: Huge Betting Underdog Dominates Main Card Opponent
Rob Font has upset the oddsmakers by outworking Kyler Phillips at UFC Vegas 99.
Font entered the fight as a near +400 underdog, having lost four of his last fight fights and closing in on 40 years-of-age. His opponent, Phillips, was on a three-fight winning streak, most recently dominating perennial contender Pedro Munhoz in March.
Font forfeited the first round as Phillips showed a dynamic approach by taking him down. 'The Matrix' is typically known for his flashy striking, and his improved ground game took Font by surprise. However, when Font found his way to the feet, it was made clear that his solid fundamental boxing was going to trouble the younger prospect.
No. 10-ranked Font continued to outwork Phillips in the second and third rounds, hurting him multiple times and causing a considerable welt on his left cheekbone. It was all one-way traffic until the final bell, where Font secured a 29-28 unanimous decision victory.
Phillip's defeat marks a trend from UFC Vegas 99, where all the massive betting favorites have been defeated. In the prelim opener, -300 Robelis Despaigne dropped a decision, then on the main card, -500 Jake Hadley and -455 Kyler Phillips each upset the bookies.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Highlights! UFC Fighters Lay It on the Line in Blood-Thirsty War
- Francis Ngannou Slumps 6'8" Opponent in MMA Return
- Cris Cyborg Wins PFL Title in Bloody War at Battle of the Giants
- Paul Hughes Upsets AJ McKee in PFL Battle of the Giants Opener
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.