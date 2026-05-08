UFC 328 Press Conference Gets Physical Between Khamzat Chimaev & Sean Strickland

As expected, Thursday's UFC 328 pre-fight press conference from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, became as hostile as ever between former training partners Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland.

Chimaev, who became the UFC Middleweight Champion last August by beating Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 319, will make his first title defense opposite Strickland, as the American attempts to become a two-time champion.

Speaking of rivalries amongst nations, things became personal between Chimaev and Strickland with every insult in the book. From racial undertones to religious beliefs (and political, too), it was arguably one of the darkest press conferences in UFC, let alone MMA history.

Khamzat Chimaev Engages Sean Strickland Before UFC 328

Apr 9, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Khamzat Chimaev (blue gloves) after a fight against Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Stylistic matchup aside, tensions grew as the press conference wound down. UFC CEO Dana White, who sat back and watched most of the dark rhetoric unfold, allowed the two rivals to stand face-to-face in the first of two opportunities (with Friday's ceremonial weigh-ins still to come).

What began as an intense staredown quickly turned chaotic, as Chimaev and Strickland jawed at each other in the middle of the face-off as several security guards and officers kept them apart.

Then, the metaphorical glass broke, as Chimaev tried to kick Strickland's leg while still saying more choice words toward Strickland as both men were physically restrained.

"It is what it is," White said when asked about the intensity in the room.

Within three hours, the now-viral staredown has been seen 396,000 times with over 1,000 reposts and 10,000 likes. In fact, the press conference drew immense interest from those who couldn't make the trip, as over 200,000 people streamed it on YouTube at the same time.

UFC's History In New Jersey

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Chimaev vs. Strickland headlines a 13-fight card, which also features Joshua Van's first UFC Flyweight Championship title defense against Tatsuro Taira in the co-headliner.

The UFC continues its regular stop in New Jersey, having brought notable events throughout promotional history including recent cards like UFC 288, UFC 302 and UFC 316, to name a few. Older events like UFC 111, and UFC 30-32 also stand out as other events that have took place in the city.

UFC 328 comes on the cusp of a busy summer for the promotion, which includes UFC Freedom 250 June 14, a potential Conor McGregor comeback fight and a trip to Philadelphia in August for a two-leg stretch that will culminate with UFC 329 and UFC 330.

Should Chimaev-Strickland deliver, it's off to the races for the UFC in terms of newfound momentum. Come Saturday night, we'll find out.