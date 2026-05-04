UFC CEO Dana White Details Exact Number of Comped Tickets For UFC Freedom 250 in D.C.

UFC CEO Dana White is already beginning to get excited for UFC Freedom 250, which is set to take place from the White House on the South Lawn Sunday, June 14.

Headlined by two title fights: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for Topuria's UFC Lightweight Championship and an interim UFC Heavyweight Championship fight between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira and ex-interim champion Cyril Gane, the historical backdrop has seen White and his team kick the event's expectations into overdrive to meet the demand.

In doing so, outside of the 85,000 people that will make their way to The Ellipse for a two-day fan fest Saturday and Sunday of fight week, which is preceded by a presser at the Lincoln Memorial, 4,300 people will get to witness the Octagon up close and personal (with most of the comped tickets going to military personnel).

White broke down the seating arrangements more specifically with Lara Trump in a newly released Fox News interview on My View With Lara Trump.

Dana White Addresses UFC White House Ticketing Protocol

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

“If you are a fan of the UFC, and especially if you have never been to Washington, D.C., we’re going to give away about 85,000 tickets, and there’s a process you have to register for tickets, and they’re free, but you should come to Washington, D.C., that week, the week of the fight," White said. "We’re going to be doing all kinds of things in D.C. for fans, and it’s really a cool city for probably most people have never been, and if you’re a UFC fan, this is absolutely, positively the time to come to D.C.”

Barring any other ticket releases, those deadlines have passed. Those selected were notified April 30 during a second round of ticket requests, with many being left unfufilled.

Nonetheless, White said the event will go off without a hitch. The only thing that could throw a wrench into the seven-fight card not going off smoothly is lightning.

White said, though, that he and his team are on it. No matter what happens, the event will not be moved to a new venue or a new date and will be completed that night before it is over.

UFC Freedom 250 Could See 8 p.m. ET Time Change

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

"So we could move the event two hours earlier, two hours after," White said of the scheduled time. "These are all things that we’ll be playing with the week of the event on top of all the other things that we’ll have going on, which we never had to deal with. The only time I’d ever agreed to do an outdoor event was in Abu Dhabi, which, I could be the weatherman in Abu Dhabi, and I would be right every time.”

In just over a month, we'll see how right White's weather report is. And, of course, if the fights themselves deliver as planned.