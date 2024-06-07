UFC CEO Dana White Backpedals on Accidental Power Slap vs. Real Madrid Comments
A slip of the tongue has landed Dana White in hot water with soccer fans after the UFC CEO boldly claimed that his Power Slap League has a bigger social media following than any other sports team, including soccer teams like Real Madrid.
Appearing on Flagrant on June 5, White estimated that Power Slap has a bigger following than other sports leagues. "This thing absolutely dominates," White exclaimed. "We have more followers than every single professional sport."
Host Andrew Schulz sceptically questioned White's comment, bringing up Real Madrid as an example. White replied, "I don't know about the soccer teams, but I would say yes [Power Slap has more followers], every f****** sports team we have more followers than."
Dana White: 'I F***** Up' With Power Slap Comment
Viewers quickly jumped in with comments scrutinizing White's claims. On Instagram alone, Real Madrid has 162M followers compared to Power Slap's 3.9M - a far cry from White's information. When his statement went viral on X, White quickly rectified the mistake, claiming he meant to say views, not followers.
Power Slap does garner plenty of attention in the short-form video space, averaging hundreds of thousands of views per reel or YouTube short.
