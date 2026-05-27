UFC Fighter Announces Suspension After Testing Positive for Banned Substance

One of the UFC’s welterweight contenders has been hit with a suspension from the promotion after testing positive for a banned substance.

Although it isn’t as regular an occurrence since the UFC elected to part ways with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) in favor of testing its athletes internally, there have already been a few examples this year of fighters testing positive for banned substances and subsequently receiving

suspensions from the UFC.

Top-ranked strawweight contender Iasmin Lucindo was hit with a nine-month suspension at the beginning of 2026 after testing positive for mesterolone, and more recently Levi Rodrigues was also given a nine-month ban for nandrolone after winning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

Bassil Hafez Announces Suspension From the UFC

Rather than wait for the UFC to break the news, Bassil Hafez took to Instagram this week to let fans know that he’s been suspended for an undisclosed amount of time after an issue with the peptides he was taking to recover from surgery.

“I’ve got some bad news. I’ve been suspended by the UFC. I tested positive for a banned substance that was in the peptides I was taking. My full and complete cooperation with CSAD – the UFC’s drug testing company – reflects that it was an honest mistake and that I had nothing to conceal…I had three major surgeries this year alone, which was keeping me out from fighting again. I just wanted to make sure that I was gonna heal properly on the third surgery so I could get back to competition, since I’ve already been out for a year and a half…I’ve passed 17 drug tests since I’ve been with the UFC in 2023, never have popped for anything, any bad substances. Never taken any bad substances.”

Mickey Gall (red gloves) fights Bassil Hafez (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As noted in Hafez’s video, the 34-year-old has been sidelined for well over a year at this point after he made his third Octagon appearance at UFC 309 and was stopped by Oban Elliott early in the third round of their welterweight matchup.

Hafez Nearly Upset Jack Della Maddalena in Short-Notice UFC Debut

A former Cage Fury FC and Fury FC champion, Haffez went 6-1 as an amateur fighter before he made his professional debut with CFFC in 2016 and got his hand raised via first-round submission.

Bassil Hafez (red gloves) fights Oban Elliott (blue gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“The Habibi” ended up going 3-1-1 with CFFC to kick off his professional MMA career before making one-off appearances with several other regional promotions. He claimed the CFFC welterweight belt upon returning to the New Jersey-based promotion in 2020 but dropped a split decision in his first title defense, and Haffez moved on to Texas’ Fury FC in 2022 before winning another belt via knockout the following year.

Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Belal Muhammad (not pictured) for the welterweight title during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Haffez famously made his UFC debut on short notice against future UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena and lost a split decision in a bout that took home “Fight of the Night” honors. The 34-year-old secured his first UFC win against Mickey Gall at UFC 302 before falling to Elliott in his most recent outing.