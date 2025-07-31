UFC legend officially removed from active roster
UFC waves goodbye to an MMA pioneer following their latest round of roster updates.
2025 has seen some notable UFC retirements, including those of Dominick Cruz, Molly McCann, Anthony Smith, Jose Aldo, and Jon Jones. Joining them in the aftermath of UFC 318 was 'The Diamond' Dustin Poirier, who laid down the gloves after losing to Max Holloway in their trilogy.
On July 30, UFC made his retirement official by removing him from the active roster...
UFC announces next Fight Night event set for Brazil
Dustin Poirier removed from UFC roster
Following updates this week, Poirier has been officially removed from the active roster. UFC roster Tracker confirmed the news on X.
Earlier this month, Poirier wrote a final send-off message for his fans, thanking them for allowing him to 'chase a dream.'
"Thank you for allowing a kid to chase a dream," He wrote. "Thank you for the lessons. Thank you for the heartbreak. Thank you for a platform to raise others up. When I started I wanted to find out how good of a fighter I can be, and I found out.
"Fighting is life, Fighting is the truth. I'm forever grateful to have walked this path and the lessons I've learned will be with me until my heart stops. I'm not sure what's next but I'll do what you taught me, continue to walk confidently into the unknown. Sincerely El Diamante."
Dustin Poirier, you will be missed in the Octagon.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC vet warns Tom Aspinall can't afford loss to Ciryl Gane
- UFC lightweight title contender sends harsh message to Paddy Pimblett
- UFC Perth main event could decide next fight for Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 winner
- UFC Hall of Famer opens door to possible MMA return
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.