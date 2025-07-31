MMA Knockout

UFC legend officially removed from active roster

UFC waves goodbye to an MMA pioneer following their latest round of roster updates.

2025 has seen some notable UFC retirements, including those of Dominick Cruz, Molly McCann, Anthony Smith, Jose Aldo, and Jon Jones. Joining them in the aftermath of UFC 318 was 'The Diamond' Dustin Poirier, who laid down the gloves after losing to Max Holloway in their trilogy.

On July 30, UFC made his retirement official by removing him from the active roster...

Dustin Poirier removed from UFC roster

Following updates this week, Poirier has been officially removed from the active roster. UFC roster Tracker confirmed the news on X.

Earlier this month, Poirier wrote a final send-off message for his fans, thanking them for allowing him to 'chase a dream.'

"Thank you for allowing a kid to chase a dream," He wrote. "Thank you for the lessons. Thank you for the heartbreak. Thank you for a platform to raise others up. When I started I wanted to find out how good of a fighter I can be, and I found out.

"Fighting is life, Fighting is the truth. I'm forever grateful to have walked this path and the lessons I've learned will be with me until my heart stops. I'm not sure what's next but I'll do what you taught me, continue to walk confidently into the unknown. Sincerely El Diamante."

Dustin Poirier, you will be missed in the Octagon.

