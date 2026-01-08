Bantamweight contenders Rob Font and Raul Rosas Jr. have reportedly agreed to fight at UFC 326 after they were previously scheduled to meet last September.

Scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 7, UFC 326 is headlined by a long-awaited rematch between Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway, who will look to defend the “BMF” title that he claimed with a last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

UFC 326 will be the third numbered event of 2026 and the Paramount era after UFCs 324 and UFC 325 both take place later this month, and Mike Heck reports that both Font and Rosas Jr. are on board to face one another in Las Vegas.

Can Rob Font Defend His Spot In The UFC Bantamweight Rankings?

Currently the UFC’s #12-ranked bantamweight contender, Font was scheduled to face Rosas at last year’s edition of Noche UFC before “El Niño Problema" withdrew from the event.

The longtime UFC veteran ended up facing David Martinez instead, losing a unanimous decision to the 27-year-old in what was Martinez’s second UFC outing. That result snapped a two-fight win streak for Font, who took a split decision over the previously-undefeated Jean Matsumoto last February after he also defeated Kyler Phillips the previous year.

Rob Font (red gloves) fights David Martinez (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The loss to a relative UFC newcomer in Martinez was a notable setback for Font, as the 38-year-old had only lost to former UFC titleholders Jose Aldo and Deiveson Figueiredo and title challengers Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen dating back to 2021.

Raul Rosas Jr. Has Won Four UFC Fights In A Row

Font will be tasked with defending his spot in the bantamweight rankings at UFC 326, and Rosas is currently riding the momentum of four-straight wins headed into the event.

Now 21 years old, Rosas made UFC history in 2022 when a unanimous decision over Mando Gutierrez on Dana White’s Contender Series earned him a UFC contract at age 17. “El Niño Problema" defeated Jay Perrin in his promotional debut before suffering his first loss to Christian Rodriguez, but Rosas has rebounded with four victories and most recently took a unanimous decision over Vince Morales in his only outing of 2025.

Raul Rosas Jr. of Mexico (red gloves) fights Aoriqileng of China (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Provided that the UFC does follow through with rebooking Font vs. Rosas Jr. for UFC 326, the card is currently shaping up like this just under two months out from the event.

UFC 326 Fight Card

• Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 – For the UFC “BMF” Championship



• Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega



• Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder



• Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel



• Cody Garbrandt vs. Long Xiao



• Rafael Tobias vs. Diyar Nurgozhay



• Sumudaerji vs. Jesus Aguilar



• Dusko Todorovic vs. Donte Johnson



• Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

