UFC News: Former Champ Rose Namajunas Headlines Fight Night in Denver
"Thug Rose" is finally fighting at home.
Former UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas has had no problem in the past going into enemy territory, whether that's taking on Jessica Andrade in Brazil or Manon Fiorot in France. However, it's a totally different story for Namajunas this time around as she headlines from her home state in a career-first.
The UFC will reportedly return to Denver, Colorado for a UFC Fight Night event on July 13. The stakes couldn't be any higher in the "Mile High City" as Namajunas meets top contender Maycee Barber in a potential title eliminator at women's flyweight. The main event matchup was first reported by Ariel Helwani on Monday.
It's been nearly six years since the UFC last touched down in Denver with their last event ending with a KO of the year candidate as Yair Rodriguez slept "The Korean Zombie" with one second to go in their Nov. 2018 headliner.
Following a record-breaking fight night in St. Louis this past weekend, UFC CEO Dana White said the premier promotion had to get back on the road after getting comfortable with Fight Nights held at the UFC Apex and that's exactly what they're doing with the addition of UFC Denver.
Hailing from Milwaukee, but fighting out of Arvada, CO, this is Namajunas' second-straight main event. Namajunas rebounded from a two-fight skid in March, defeating Amanda Ribas over five rounds at UFC Vegas 89 to cement her place among the best at 125lbs.
The former strawweight champ moved up to flyweight after losing her title to Carla Esparza in a lackluster affair at UFC 274. Namajunas was shot straight to the top, falling short against streaking contender Manon Fiorot in September.
Her opponent, the #4-ranked Maycee Barber has looked better than ever. The 25 year-old has won six fights in a row, including victories over former title challengers Katlyn Cerminara and Jessica Eye. Barber kept her momentum going at UFC 299, defeating Cerminara by unanimous decision. This marks Barber's first main event spot since joining the UFC in 2018.
Barber's last defeat came at the hands of current champion Alexa Grasso in 2021, who she hopes to rematch, this time with a title on the line.
While there's title implications written all over this flyweight headliner, there's a waiting queue at the top of the division with Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko settling their trilogy later this year, date TBD. Manon Fiorot is thought to face the winner of the next title fight after defeating Erin Blanchfield across five rounds at UFC Atlantic City.
