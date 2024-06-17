UFC News: Israel Adesanya Announces Next Fight at UFC 305 in Australia
Israel Adesanya has announced he will be fighting Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, on August 17.
'The Last Stylebender' revealed his comeback fight as part of an Instagram post on June 17.
Adesanya vs. du Plessis is a middleweight grudge match that has been brewing for the better part of two years. The two African natives have been jousting about who brings more pride back to their continent, and the argument was at its ugliest during du Plessis' post-fight huddle at UFC 297.
UFC CEO Dana White Leaks UFC 305 Lineup
In a recent video, Dana White appeared to leak the UFC 305 PPV lineup. Eagle-eyed fans spotted UFC 305's fight card on the wall over the UFC CEO's shoulder. The video came just a day before Adesanya's announcement, and the UFC team normally obscures the other fight cards on the wall, so make of it what you will.
It's difficult to make out, but the card appears to show these names for UFC 305:
- Israel Adesanya
- Yadong Song
- Jack Della Maddalena
- Steve Erceg
- Drakkar Klose
- Gerald Meerschaert
- Alex Reyes
The leak would substantiate Adesanya's post, but let's wait until the UFC officially reveals the UFC 305 lineup to start playing matchmaker.
