UFC Champion Tom Aspinall shares scary update on eye injuries

Tom Aspinall still doesn’t even have a clear timetable on when he can return to active training following his last fight at UFC 321.

The UFC’s heavyweight champion kicked off his undisputed title reign in anticlimactic fashion when he met Ciryl Gane in October. Featuring as the main event of UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, the heavyweight title bout was called off at the end of the first round after Aspinall was poked in the eye and unable to continue.

UFC CEO Dana White has indicated that the promotion wants to get the fight rebooked as soon as possible, but Aspinall’s latest update makes it sound like fans will have to wait a bit before seeing him return to the cage to settle things with Gane.

Tom Aspinall Details Medical Procedures Needed To Fix Eye Injuries

Speaking to Ariel Helwani this week, Aspinall revealed that he still hasn’t returned to training and is facing some alarming medical prospects as he tries to get back to full health.

“So obviously, I wanna get back as soon as possible," Aspinall expliained. "That’s the plan. But also with eyes, you’ve gotta be careful. So, they don’t really know when I’m gonna be back at the moment. I’m still like not even cleared to train or do anything. They’re talking about doing surgery on both eyes…I have to get an injection in the eyeball soon. So, I’m not looking forward to that. So, I don’t really know at this point. I don’t know.”

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

UFC 321 marked Aspinall first fight in over a year, as he spent a lengthy period of time waiting for a title unification bout with Jon Jones that never materialized.

The 32-year-old successfully defended his interim belt once against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, and later that year Jones defended his heavyweight strap against Stipe Miocic before announcing his retirement last summer.

Will The UFC Book An Interim Heavyweight Title Fight?

The No Contest result at UFC 321 means that Aspinall retained the heavyweight belt, but it unfortunately doesn’t sound as if the Englishman will be running things back with Gane any time soon.

“I’ve just been doing like bits of weights, like bodybuilding weights. And just little bit of cardio as well, but I’m still – cause I’ve got double vision. If like I change direction too quick, I start getting really dizzy and stuff. So I’ve just been doing a little bit of cardio, a little bit of jogging, little bit on the bike, and stuff like that. Nothing to brag about, mate.”

Tom Aspinall (red gloves) reacts after defeating Marcin Tybura (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion upon Jones’ retirement, Aspinall may face the prospect of seeing another interim UFC heavyweight champion crowned if he isn’t able to return during the first half of next year.

Fellow UFC titleholder Ilia Topuria claimed the lightweight belt at UFC 317 in June, but the UFC already decided to book an interim title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje for UFC 324 after Topuria publically stated that he won’t be available for the promotion’s early 2026 slate on Paramount.

