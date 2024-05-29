UFC News: Nick Diaz, Tony Ferguson and More Book Returns for Stacked Abu Dhabi Card
UFC Abu Dhabi is shaping up quite nicely.
The upcoming UFC Fight Night event is going down on Aug. 3 with Cory Sandhagen defending his top spot in the rankings against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov in the headliner. Though, it's safe to say this potential title eliminator isn't the only main event worthy fight atop the card. No, the UFC is bringing out the big guns for what looks to be a blockbuster event.
On Wednesday, UFC CEO Dana White would announce four new fights for Abu Dhabi, including the return of the legendary Nick Diaz. Diaz, who turns 41 on weigh-in day, isn't being given any favors as he takes on Vicente Luque - who sits at #14 in the welterweight rankings.
It will be Diaz's first fight in the welterweight division since his memorable title fight with Georges St-Pierre in 2013. Diaz's last dance came at middleweight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in Sep. 2021, which marked the end of a six year layoff that was the result of a suspension for a positive drug test for marijuana in 2015. Diaz called it quits in the Lawler rematch after three grueling rounds.
Joining Nick Diaz on the card is another fan favorite in "El Cucuy" Tony Ferguson. The former UFC interim champion is one defeat away from being on the worst losing skid in UFC history at eight and he'll be fighting fellow "The Ultimate Fighter" alumni and submission artist Michael Chiesa. The bout between former lightweights will be contested at welterweight.
Before his career came crashing down against some of the best in the world, Ferguson was on the cusp of the undisputed title and once put a 12-fight winning streak together to get there, only to fall short of a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov in his interim title fight against Justin Gaethje in 2020.
Don't call it a comeback for Marlon "Chito" Vera, who's been here for years. A title challenger against Sean O'Malley in his last fight, Vera will try to claw his way back to title contention against former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Figueiredo aims to make it three wins in a row at bantamweight, having defeated Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt.
Dana White also announced some action in the women's bantamweight division as Mackenzie Dern goes to war with Loopy Godinez.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.