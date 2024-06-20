UFC Saudi Arabia: Debutant Comes Clean on Steroid Use in Failed Drug Test
Joilton Lutterbach knows exactly what took him out of his UFC debut this weekend.
Just days before Lutterbach was set to meet Shara "Bullet" Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia, the middleweight fighter was pulled from the card in yet another last-minute cancellation for the UFC. However, this time, it wasn't due to an injury. Rather, a failed drug test which saw a banned substance in Lutterbach's system.
Dana White Announces Another Major Change for UFC Saudi Arabia
Joilton Lutterbach Admits to Wrongdoing Amid Failed UFC Drug Test
Following their split with U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) last year, the UFC has enlisted Drug Free Sport International as their new drug testing program which has already caught several fighters doping, including promotional newcomer Lutterbach.
"Sorry guys, the doping commission canceled my fight because of a substance found in my urine," Lutterbach wrote on Instagram on Thursday.
Instead of blaming the failed drug test on tainted supplements (like other fighters have done in the past), Lutterbach would assume full responsibility for his actions, admitting he was on the "juice" months before he signed with the UFC and for his fight with Magomedov.
"Thank you for all the messages of affection during this difficult time. I actually used Juice 3 months ago and had no idea that I would sign with the @ufc," Lutterbach added, regarding his withdrawal on Thursday. "I could have hidden in the mountains or gone to Thailand to hide as many do and are not tested, but I preferred to take the risk and believe I was clean and fit to fight.
"I signed the contract 3 weeks ago and so I figured I was in the clear. My case will be analyzed by Combat Sport anti-doping and Sub Zero will certainly be frozen for a few months without fighting or freezing anyone. I would like to say sorry to the @ufc and to my opponent Shara. I will be frozen and not dead. I will be back soon!"
Prior to signing with the UFC, Lutterbach was riding a four-fight win streak in MMA with a number of wins in other combat sports such as boxing, karate, kickboxing and Muay Thai. We'll see what the future holds for Lutterbach as he navigates the next chapter of his career with the UFC and Drug Free Sport International.
As for his scheduled opponent Shara Magomedov, the undefeated Russian will now take on Antonio Trocoli - who also lost his opponent recently, with Ikram Aliskerov stepping up to fight Robert Whittaker on short-notice in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia this Saturday.
UFC Saudi Arabia Full Fight Card Predictions
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.