UFC Saudi Arabia Preview: Best Fights, Odds for Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov
This weekend's UFC Fight Night is flying under the radar.
‘Violently Ill’ Khamzat Chimaev off UFC Saudi Arabia, Robert Whittaker's New Foe
While the high-profile main event featuring Robert Whittaker has changed, as Khamzat Chimaev is replaced with Ikram Aliskerov, the rest of the card is geared to deliver.
UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov Full Card & Betting Odds
(Card & Odds via Tapology, subject to change)
Prelims (12 pm ET)
- Long Xiao (-120) vs. Chang Ho Lee (+100); BW
- Sedriques Dumas (-180) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+150); MW
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (-470) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+360); LHW
- Muin Gafurov (-125) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (+105); BW
- Rinat Fakhretdinov (-290) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+235); WW
- Nasrat Haqparast (-225) vs. Jared Gordon (+185); LW
- Shara Magomedov (-225) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (+185); MW
Main Card (3 pm ET)
- Johnny Walker (-120) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (+100); LHW
- Kelvin Gastelum (-240) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+190); WW
- Sergei Pavlovich (-210) vs. Alexander Volkov (+175); HW
- Robert Whittaker (-145) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (+120); MW
Manager Shares Khamzat Chimaev Health Update after UFC Saudi Arabia Withdrawal
Fights to Watch at UFC Saudi Arabia
This weekend's card contains two fights with undefeated fighters on the prelims. Bahrain's Magomed Gadzhiyasulov boasts an 8-0 record and an extensive amateur career. He takes a huge step up in competition, facing Brazilian finisher Brendson Ribeiro, who has only seen the final bell once in his 21-fight career.
In the featured prelim, Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov puts his 12-0 record on the line. Magomedov was originally scheduled to face Ihor Potieira, but instead, he'll square off against the incredibly accomplished Joilton Lutterbach. Lutterbach (38-10) has already fought three times this year under karate and modified boxing rules; he's a dogged fighter and will be coming for the upset.
UFC's Robert Whittaker Unfazed by Chimaev Cancellation: 'Anyone, Anytime, Anywhere'
Undefeated records aside, pay attention to Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby on the prelims. Fakhretdinov has been a weapon in the UFC and will look to return to form after dropping a draw to Elizau Zaleski dos Santos last year. On the other hand, Dalby has made a habit of being a live dog, upsetting the odds in back-to-back-to-back performances.
The heavyweight co-main event between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov needs no explanation, but there's a light heavyweight clash on the main card which isn't getting much attention. Johnny Walker returns to right his wrongs against prolific finisher Volkan Oezdemir. Walker looked competitive last time against Magomed Ankalaev, and Oezdemir gets another shot to prove he can still hang at the top.
And of course, Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov in the main event is one to watch. Despite being short notice, Aliskerov will have a full camp, having trained for his UFC APEX performance last week. Whittaker will be fighting tooth and nail to keep his top spot in the middleweight division, it could be a real passing of the torch moment.
MMAKO will be here with predictions, results and everything you need to know about UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.