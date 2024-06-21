WWE SmackDown Results: Jacob Fatu Joins The Bloodline, Destroys Cody Rhodes
Fans inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago are ready to rock for WWE Friday SmackDown tonight, and we've got you covered with live results.
Set for tonight's episode of the blue brand will be an appearance from CM Punk. How will Punk respond after Drew McIntyre "quit" this past Monday on WWE Raw after he was screwed out of the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle?
Plus, get ready for Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline, and three triple threat Money in the Bank 2024 qualifying matches.
WWE SmackDown Results Featuring Three MITB Qualifiers, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes
"The American Nightmare" has certainly had his share of run-ins with The Bloodline, but this time, he's dealing with a new version. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa made it clear that the Undisputed WWE Champion is their next target after attacking Rhodes following his Clash at the Castle victory over AJ Styles.
How will Rhodes deal with the more ruthless version of The Bloodline?
Two more superstars will earn their ticket to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match tonight. Randy Orton, Tama Tonga, and Carmelo Hayes will compete in a triple threat match for a spot in the annual MITB match.
Kevin Owens, Andrade, and Grayson Waller will also be in action for a chance to climb the ladder and retrieve the highly desired briefcase.
There will also be a triple threat women's MITB qualifier featuring Bianca Belair, Michin, and Chelsea Green.
We'll also see LA Knight confront WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.
WWE SmackDown Results (June 21, 2024)
CM Punk is kicking off the show live in his hometown.
Punk reminded fans that back in 2011 at Money in the Bank he promised to walk away with the WWE Championship and that's exactly what he did.
Punk said he planned on burying Drew McIntyre's career six feet under, but he didn't think it would be this easy. He said McIntyre took his ball and went home.
Paul Heyman ended up interrupting Punk, and we have ourselves a reunion.
Heyman said he means what he said when he called Punk a close friend. Fans chanted "We want Roman."
Punk asked an emotional Heyman if he was okay and the two hugged.
He said that Solo Sikoa is "pissed off" because he heard on the radio that Chicago is Punk's town. Heyman warned Punk that if he doesn't leave SmackDown The Bloodline is going to go after him.
The Bloodline then made their way out. Sikoa grabbed a microphone and said if Punk wants to be on SmackDown he has two options.
The first one is paying his respect to The Bloodline, the second, is making sure he never gets cleared to wrestle again.
Heyman asked Punk to take him with him if he leaves SmackDown. He said he acknowledges that he sees two "fake ass Usos" and a cosplay Tribal Chief.
The Bloodline entered the ring, but Cody Rhodes entered the ring with two baseball bats, giving one to Punk. Rhodes grabbed the mic and said he's already beaten one "Head of the Table."
Rhodes challenged Solo to a one-on-one match with no interference.
Cody Rhodes was walking backstage when he ran into Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Orton asked Rhodes if he was sure he wants to face Solo alone.
Owens said he doesn't like it because The Bloodline always has a plan. Rhodes admitted that he feels Solo has a plan, but he does too.
Women's MITB Qualifier: Bianca Belair vs. Michin vs. Chelsea Green
Belair and Michin took turns striking Chelsea, who quickly took a powder on the outside. The action spilled to the outside when Green took out both of her opponents with a suicide dive before an ad break.
All three ladies were taken out with the Tower of Doom suplex. WWE Women's Champion Bayley was observing the match backstage.
Michin countered Belair's powerbomb attempt with a Sunset Flip. She hit Eat Defeat, but Bianca went to the outside.
Michin landed a headbutt on Chelsea, followed by a Styles Clash, but Belair broke up the pin.
"The EST" hit a release German suplex on Michin before landing KOD. Chelsea sent Belair to the outside and pinned Michin.
Winner: Chelsea Green
Blair Davenport approached Bayley and told her to tell Naomi that she's looking forward ti beating her in next week's MITB qualifier. She then said she'll win Money in the Bank and cash in on her.
Backstage, Solo Sioka grilled Paul Heyman over trying to leave The Bloodline. He told the Tongans to take care of Orton and Owens.
Solo then grabbed Heyman's tied and let him know they need to have a talk afterwards.
Grayson Waller was interviewed by Kayla Braxton. He claimed he would win Money in the Bank for Theory. Ciampa and Gargano said he let Theory sacrifice his body for his own selfish needs.
The cameras then cut to a bloodied CM Punk, who was taken out by Drew McIntyre. "The Scottish Warrior" carried an unconscious Punk to the arena.
McIntyre then dropped him on the entrance stage.
SmackDown GM Nick Aldis made his way out and McIntyre shoved him. Punk had to be carried out of the arena.
Men's MITB Qualifier: Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes
Tama and Carmelo wasted little time double teaming Orton. Randy ended up sending both Tama and Carmelo onto the announce table before another commercial break.
Tama and Hayes battled in the ring while Orton was down outside. Hayes went for a springboard move, but got caught in a backbreaker. Orton broke up the pin.
Orton hit a superplex on Carmelo, but this time it was Tama who broke up the pin. Hayes hit a Codebreaker on Orton, and Tama then landed a complete shot.
Hayes and Tama fought over who would pin Orton. Randy capitalized and hit a double draping DDT.
Tonga Loa distracted Orton, but Owens fight him off. Orton threw Tama out of the ring, but Hayes rolled up Orton for the win.
Winner: Carmelo Hayes
LA Knight made his way to the ring. He called out Logan Paul, but "The Maverick" wasn't making his way out. He revealed he'll face Logan and Santos Escobar in a Money in the Bank qualifier next week.
Santos Escobar marched down to the ring. Knight said he didn't asked for him he asked for Logan Paul.
Santos said LA Knight was embarrassing himself calling out Paul. He warned Knight that he has to deal with him next week.
Escobar tried getting a cheap shot in, but Knight hit BFT.
Logan Paul attacked Knight from behind. The social media star then connected with a knockout shot.
MITB Qualifier: Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller
Before the match started, Owens was attacked by The Bloodline. Orton chased the faction off with a chair. Owens was limping, but he remained in the match.
Andrade hit a back elbow on Waller in the ring for a near fall. Owens hit a senton on Waller on the outside.
With Waller on the apron, Andrade hit a sunset flip powerbomb right on the floor.
Andrade hit double knees in the corner on both Owens and Waller. Owens powerbombed Andrade, who had Waller in a superplex position.
KO hit the Swanton Bomb on Andrade, but he was slow making the cover due to his leg injury.
Owens hit the Stunner on Andrade, but Waller sent his knee crashing onto the ring apron before hitting a DDT.
Waller went back in the ring and was caught in The Message from Andrade, who scored the pinfall.
Winner: Andrade
Tiffany Stratton and Michin got into an argument. Stratton tried slapping Michin, but Tiffany ate a slap instead. Nia ended up slamming Michin against the wall.
Backstage, Kayla Braxton said Drew McIntyre confirmed to her that he'll be showing up on Monday Night Raw. She also revealed CM Punk will be in a Chicago hospital overnight for evaluation.
Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
In Gorilla position, Heyman said Sikoa is breaking The Bloodline rules. Sikoa told Heyman that Roman Reigns is not coming back.
Cody sent Solo into the ring steps on the outside. Before the match could really get going, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa attacked Rhodes for the DQ.
Winner via DQ: Cody Rhodes
After the match, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens ran down to help fight The Bloodline.
Owens hit a Stunner on Tonga Loa, while Orton hit the RKO on Tama.
Solo was left alone in the ring. That's when Jacob Fatu attacked KO, Orton, and Rhodes.
Fatu sent Orton crashing through the barricade. He cleared the announce table and placed Cody on it.
Fatu then landed a splash from the top rope and sent Rhodes crashing through the table to end SmackDown.
