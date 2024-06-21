Grim Injury Update on WWE NXT Star Surfaces Ahead of Friday Night SmackDown
There is an unfortunate report on an injury sustained by a rising WWE superstar.
On the WWE NXT brand, a storyline had been ongoing involving Gigi Dolin and Arianna Grace. After being disqualified in a singles match against Grace, Dolin was forced to allow her opponent to give her a makeover. Gigi ended up making the most of her situation, modifying her new dolled up look.
While Grace and Dolin appeared to be in the beginning stages of getting along, the storyline was dropped, and for good reason.
Dolin suffered an injury, and a new report suggests that the NXT star is in for a long time away from the ring.
WWE NXT Star Gigi Dolin Reportedly Suffers Torn ACL
Dave Meltzer reports on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Gigi Dolin is out of action due to a torn ACL.
Dolin joins a long list of wrestling talents across multiple promotions plagued by the injury bug this year. She also joins the likes of Charlotte Flair and Shotzi on the road to recovery from a torn ACL.
While having a torn ACL isn't as dire for athletes as it might have been in the past, the recovery time remains significant. It's possible that Dolin could miss the remainder of 2024.
It's a bitter pill to swallow for Dolin, who was a regular on WWE NXT. She was also a fan favorite, and many praised her story with Grace. Whether or not WWE will revisit the duo once Dolin is ready to return remains to be seen.
We here at MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated wish Gigi Dolin a full and speedy recovery.
