WWE Reveals Major Change to Monday Night Raw Match with MITB 2024 Implications
Following this past Monday's episode of WWE Raw, a significant change has been made to a match with Money in the Bank 2024 implications.
Chad Gable had been penciled in for an MITB qualifying triple threat match against Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed for next week's episode of Raw. After his former Alpha Academy students walked out on him, Gable vowed to win the qualifier and then go on to grab the coveted briefcase.
Things went awry when Gable was viciously attacked by Uncle Howdy and friends at the conclusion of Monday Night Raw.
Chad Gable Out, Ilja Dragunov in for Money in the Bank 2024 Qualifier on WWE Raw
On the June 20, 2024 episode of WWE Main Event, it was announced that as a result of the attack from the Uncle Howdy group, Chad Gable will not be competing in the Money in the Bank 2024 qualifier on the next edition of WWE Raw. Taking his place will be Ilja Dragunov.
Dragunov has quickly found his footing on the Monday Night Raw roster, mixing it up with the likes of Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Bron Breakker. Time will tell if he can maximize this opportunity and earn a chance to win the MITB briefcase, which is one of the most recognized paths to a world title in WWE.
As for Gable, fans await the Alpha Academy leader's next move. Whether or not he'll look to take revenge on Uncle Howdy remains to be seen. There's also the constant teases of The Creed Brothers aligning with Gable in the future.
