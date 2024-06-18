Former WWE World Champion Shockingly "Quits" Company During Monday Night Raw
A former world champion under the WWE banner has "quit" the company during an episode of Monday Night Raw.
Drew McIntyre had a victory over Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle 2024 in the bag. The referee was knocked out of the ring when McIntyre nailed Priest with the Claymore, which should've been the beginning of his second reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.
Instead, CM Punk showed up and connected with a low blow on Drew. Priest would rise up and land South of Heaven to successfully retain the gold.
Now, Drew McIntyre has "quit."
Drew McIntyre Says "Screw This Company," Says He Quits WWE
McIntyre hit the ring on the post-Clash at the Castle 2024 episode of WWE Raw. He said "screw this company" and he announced he has quit WWE.
In the backstage area, Paul "Triple H" Levesque tried to make cooler heads prevail, but to no avail.
Obviously, this is part of a storyline. CM Punk is scheduled to appear on Friday Night SmackDown, and it'll be interesting to see if Drew gets a small measure of revenge in Punk's home.
Punk reportedly won't be medically cleared to have wrestling matches by the Money in the Bank PLE, which is scheduled for July 6th. With that said, Punk is expected to be ready to go by SummerSlam on August 3rd.
Many are expecting Punk vs. McIntyre to be a marquee match at the biggest wrestling event of the summer. Time will tell if that will be the case.
