UFC Fight Night Tonight: Nicolau vs. Perez Free Live Stream Results & Highlights
Following a rare week off after a massive UFC 300 card, the UFC returned to action with another Fight Night event at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV.
The main event was initially supposed to see Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau meet in a rematch that had already been booked once this year, but unfortunately, Kape was forced to withdraw, and #8-ranked flyweight contender Alex Perez stepped in to replace him. The 32-year-old entered the night having dropped back-to-back fights for the first time in the UFC, but he rebounded in sensational fashion when he knocked out Nicolau in the second round.
The night’s co-main event was a light heavyweight matchup between Ryan Spann and Bogdan Guskov. The fight marked Spann's second-straight co-main event bout, but “Superman” now finds himself on a three-fight skid after Guskov finished him with a brutal series of punches.
The rest of the main card included Karine Silva taking a unanimous decision over Ariane da Silva and a huge UFC debut for Jhonata Diniz when the Brazilian knocked out Austen Lane. David Onama also bested Jonathan Pearce in a well-matched featherweight bout, and in the main card opener Uros Medic stopped Tim Means in the first round.
You can find can find highlights from all the action from UFC Vegas 91 below, followed by full results from every fight on the card.
Ivana Petrović def. Na Liang
Chris Padilla def. James Llontop
Victor Henry def. Rani Yahya
Uros Medic def. Tim Means
Jhonata Diniz def. Austen Lane
Bogdan Guskov def. Ryan Spann
Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau
Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau via KO: R2, 2:16
• Co-Main Event: Bogdan Guskov def. Ryan Spann via TKO: R2, 3:16
• Karine Silva def. Ariane da Silva via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28x2)
• Jhonata Diniz def. Austen Lane via KO: R2, 2:12
• David Onama def. Jonathan Pearce via Unanimous Decision (29-28x3)
• Uros Medic def. Tim Means via TKO: R1, 2:09
Preliminary Card: (ESPN2/ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)
• Victor Henry def. Rani Yahya via TKO: R3, 2:36
• Austin Hubbard def. Michal Figlak via Unanimous Decision (29-x28x3)
• Don’Tale Mayes def. Caio Machado via Unanimous Decision (29-28x3)
• Ketlen Souza def. Marnic Mann via Unanimous Decision (30-27x3)
• Chris Padilla def. James Llontop via Submission (Rear Naked Choke): R1, 4:33
• Ivana Petrović def. Na Liang via Submission (Arm Triangle Choke): R3, 1:29
• Maheshate Hayisaer def. Gabriel Benítez via Split Decision (29-28x2, 28-29)
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.