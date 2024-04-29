UFC News: Benoit Saint-Denis Set for Grappling Match with Lightweight Veteran
Lightweight star Benoit Saint-Denis is set to return to action for the first time since he was knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 299.
“God of War” made his UFC debut on short notice in a welterweight bout against Elizeu Zaleski at UFC 267, and after coming up short in that fight the Frenchman returned to lightweight and finished five straight opponents to earn a spot in the division’s Top 15.
Saint-Denis met Poirier at UFC 299 in the biggest test of his career but found himself on the wrong end of a brutal knockout halfway through the bout. Although he may still need some time off before returning to the Octagon, the 28-year-old is now set to face fellow UFC veteran Marc Diakiese in a grappling match on May 18.
“God of War” was initially expected to take on #1-ranked UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan at ADXC 4. Still, after Tsarukyan withdrew from that matchup, Saint-Denis was happy to call him out and set the stage for a fight in the UFC at some point in the future.
Tsarukyan most recently earned a split-decision victory over former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. After the event, the 27-year-old revealed he was offered a title shot against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 but turned it down due to the quick turnaround required for that matchup.
A grappling match between Tsarukyan and Saint-Denis would have attracted significant attention from the combat sports world, but “God of War” will still face a stiff test on May 18 when he hits the mats with a longtime staple of the UFC lightweight division in Diakiese.
