Dana White Roasts Tom Brady, UFC CEO Catches Strays from Comedians Jeff Ross and Andrew Schulz
When it comes to comedy, Dana White showed he can dish it as well as take it.
The UFC CEO has done stand-up comedy before, but not on as big of a stage as he was on Sunday night attending Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady." The live event surrounding the NFL superstar featured White among a VIP list of stars from Kevin Hart and Kim Kardashian to UFC titleholders Max Holloway and Sean O'Malley.
White, who's a ride-or-die New England's Patriots fan, would have the honor of throwing jokes to their greatest quarterback Brady as part of the live special on one condition– he'd only get a minute do do so as it's comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's tradition on his "Kill Tony" podcast.
"It pisses me off I flew all the way out here and you guys give me 60 seconds," White said on the Netflix special. "My name is Dana... is that not trans enough for you liberal f****? ...No? Alright."
"Tom, you played for the Patriots for so long that I was actually starting to feel like you were from Boston... then, I saw you running. I was like, 'No, he is definitely from San Francisco.' You led the league for 20 years in passing... as a straight guy. Come on. That was a good one," White chuckled.
A few jokes in (and more to go), the promoter stuck to his guns and shouted out the UFC stars at his table in response to another comedian, who we'll get it to later.
"Hey, I got two of the baddest dudes in the world here right now. 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley and Max Holloway. Tom... you would've been a great fighter. You're already the master of the ground and pound. That's what you call coffee dates with your boyfriend Alex Guerrero.
"One more thing. People probably don't know this, but Jeff Ross was very interested in the UFC. He thought it meant unlimited fried chicken. I love you Tom," White clocked in his comedy sketch with a little more than a minute.
White went after Ross in his final joke after the comedian cracked a few jokes about White and present company. Watch how they landed with the audience.
"Talk about a legend in the room. Pull back, I wanna show he brought the whole cast of 'Queer Eye.' Dana, who are these guys?" Ross said of the fashionable Holloway and O'Malley. "Are these guys are, are they neutered? What the f***'s going on here? The sign said no pets Dana.
"I love you Dana. You're like Michael Vick, but with human beings," Ross said in reference to NFL star Michael Vick, who off the field, was known for backing an illegal dog-fighting ring in the 2000's.
More shots were fired at White later in the special as comedian Andrew Schulz picked up the microphone.
"Gronkowski, Edelman, Welker, that's not a receiving core , that's a law firm. With [Brady's] divorce, you're gonna f****** need them. Oh, so that's why Dana is here, so you can learn how to f*** a Brazilian out of half their purse."
Dana White smiled, shaking his head with 'no' as the UFC just settled an $335 anti-trust lawsuit with some of its former fighters in March.
You can watch "The Roast of Tom Brady" in its entirety on Netflix.
