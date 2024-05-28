Dustin Poirier Reveals Do’s and Don’ts in UFC 302 Islam Makhachev Fight
Dustin Poirier knows the next style he's fighting all too well.
In his third chance at UFC gold, Poirier faces yet another heavy grappler, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, in the main event of UFC 302 on June 1. The former UFC interim titleholder would have had undisputed status by now if it weren't for being submitted by former champs Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira in 2019 and 2021.
Makhachev shows shades of longtime teammate Nurmagomedov in his grappling game, and that's exactly what has people worried about Poirier ahead of his third title fight this weekend. Makhachev believes he'll pinpoint Poirier's grappling kryptonite sooner rather than later.
"I don't know if it's a weak point, but he's right," Poirier said of Makhachev's comments on his ground game (via TMZ). "People who try to slow the fight down and make it a grappling chess match. Those have been the hardest fights for me to get going because I do best when it stays a fight. When it doesn't slow down, when it's a scramble with punches flying and both of us bleeding, that's where I do the best work and I'm not trying to hold him down and win rounds. I'm trying to knock him out and hurt him and finish him and get out of there. That's the way I fight."
The way Team Nurmagomedov fights is a totally different story. Think mauling, pressure, and domination because if they tie you up, it has been known to be game over for many different fighters. Khabib Nurmagomedov finished Poirier in three rounds with this gameplan at UFC 242.
You'd have to think Makhachev is taking a similar approach to "The Eagle" to dismantle Poirier, as the American is still working on solving the Dagestani puzzle.
Poirier, a product of American Top Team, details what it will take to dethrone a champion like Makahachev and finally become one himself.
"Be in the moment, be reactive to all of his shots," Poirier said on what he needs to do at UFC 302. "Don't get overzealous throwing power shots where I take myself outta position and become an easy target for a trip or a takedown. Don't play the clinch. There's a list of things. Don't play in the clinch with him. He has really good foot sweeps, really strong upper body. Keep it a fight. Use my wheels. Stay moving. Keep him guessing and then tighten him up."
Dustin Poirier believes he has the timing and the power to finish anybody in the lightweight division, including Islam Makhachev, if he decides to misstep or overextend in the striking department, which certainly falls into Poirier's area of expertise.
