28-fight UFC veteran to face fighter 13 years his junior in banger UFC Mexico fight

Just days after the card’s co-main event announcement received backlash from fans, UFC Mexico has received a major boost in the form of a huge lightweight fight.

The UFC will make its return to the Arena CDMZ in Mexico City on February 28, and the card features a pivotal flyweight headliner between the division’s former two-time champion Brandon Moreno and top-ranked contender Asu Almabayev.

The news that Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez will serve as the card’s co-main event didn’t exactly thrill fans, but the UFC faithful should have no issue getting behind the newly-announced lightweight bout featuring Daniel Zellhuber and King Green.

King Green Still Going Strong At 39 Years Old

A member of the UFC roster since 2013 following the promotion’s purchase of Strikeforce, Green won four-straight fights to kick off his UFC career before dropping a decision to Edson Barboza.

The 39-year-old has shared the Octagon with some of the lightweight division’s biggest names in his lengthy UFC run, including former lightweight titleholder and current UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev. Following a unanimous decision victory over UFC record holder Jim Miller at UFC 300, Green was stopped in back-to-back outings against Paddy Pimblett and Mauricio Ruffy.

King Green (red gloves) prepares to fight Maurice Ruffy (not pictured ) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The brutal finish from Ruffy earned “Knockout of the Year” honors from a number of outlets at the end of 2025, but Green returned to the win column at the UFC’s final event of the year when he welcomed former Bellator star Lance Gibson Jr. to the Octagon and got his hand raised via split decision.

Daniel Zellhuber Looks To Snap Losing Skid In Home Country

Younger than Green by 13 years, Mexico’s Zellhuber joined the promotion as a undefeated talent in 2021 when he earned a unanimous decision over Luca Almeida in a battle between undefeated prospects on Dana White's Contender Series.

After dropping a decision to Trey Ogden in his promotional debut, Zellhuber scored three-straight victories and secured back-to-back post-fight bonuses for his wins over Christos Giagos and Francisco Prado. “Golden Boy” once again earned “Fight of the Night” honors for a UFC 306 matchup with Esteban Ribovics that he lost via split decision, and Zellhuber currently finds himself on the first two-fight skid of his career after coming up short against Michael Johnson at UFC 318.

Michael Johnson (red gloves) fights against Daniel Zellhuber (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The addition of a fan-friendly matchup between Zellhuber and Green is a huge addition to UFC Mexico, and there’s still room for the promotion to add a few more fights to the event before it goes down on February 28.

UFC Mexico Fight Card

• Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Asu Almabayev



• Co-Main Event: Macy CHiasson vs. Ailin Perez



• Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green



• Edgar Chairez vs. Felipe Bunes



• Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas



• Jose Medina vs. Ryan Gandra



• Wes Schultz vs. Damian Pinas



• Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco



• Cristian Quinonez vs. Kris Moutinho



• Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Sofia Montenegro

