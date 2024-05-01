UFC 301: Watch Jose Aldo Butt Heads with Jonathan Martinez in Intense Face-off
We're a few days out from UFC 301 but it looks like the co-main event is ready to fight now.
UFC Hall-of-Famer Jose Aldo is coming out of retirement to make one final run at the bantamweight title. The former featherweight champ returns after a decision loss to top-seed contender Merab Dvalishvili in 2022, having gathered some experience on the pro boxing circuit since then.
Standing in his wake is rising contender Jonathan Martinez, who could be shot straight to the top with a win over someone as credentialed as Aldo. The 30 year-old has put together quite the streak at 135lbs with six wins in a row.
Old school would meet new school at UFC 301 media day with Aldo and Martinez coming face-to-face for the first time. Both fighters are known to be calm and collected in their approach, but something changed as they stared down.
Neither Aldo or Martinez would back down from the face-off and the bantamweights were ultimately separated following their bout for head position. Feet away from his opponent, "Scarface" had a smile on his face while the cold Martinez was still locked onto his next opponent.
"A lot of people think that, oh, he's 'this guy' and stuff. But me, I think he's just a regular guy," Martinez said of fighting Aldo (via UFC.com). "I don't really see no one like that. I know when the door closes, it's business. So, everything goes out no matter what. But, I feel great. I don't feel no pressure, nothing like that."
It's not Jose Aldo's first rodeo as "The King of Rio" looks to keep his nickname and title hopes intact this Saturday in Brazil. Aldo knows exactly what he's in for when he enters the cage with the similar style of Jonathan Martinez.
“He’s a very tough opponent, and I think he has what, two wins by leg kicks?” Aldo told MMA Junkie in Portuguese. “I’m a specialist at what I do, and you’re always going to face people that do the same thing that you do, but that’s what I’m known for, my leg kicks. “I’m really prepared to go in there and do my best and do what I train to do.”
