UFC shockingly parts ways with fighter boasting undefeated UFC record

The UFC has reportedly parted ways with several veteran fighters, including one that boasts an undefeated record inside the Octagon.

A flyweight bout that saw Manel Kape put himself squarely in the title conversation by stopping Brandon Royval officially closed out the UFC 2025’s schedule earlier this month, and the UFC Vegas 112 main event also served as the promotion’s final fight on ESPN.

MMA fans are already looking ahead to what the UFC’s new deal with Paramount will bring, but Tom Feely reports that the UFC has apparently made several roster adjustments before the start of the new year with the removals of Rinat Fakhretdinov, Loik Radzhabov, and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Rinat Fakhretdinov Is Undefeated In The UFC

Fakhretdinov’s removal is easily the most surprising out of those three names given that hasn't lost in the UFC, and Nolan King reports that the promotion opted not to re-sign the 34-year-old following the conclusion of his contract.

READ MORE: UFC star doesn’t expect Islam Makhachev fight after brutal knockout of ex-champion

“Gladiator” was already on a lengthy win streak when he joined the UFC in 2022 and took a unanimous decision over Andreas Michailidis in his debut. Fakhretdinov followed that up with another decision against Bryan Battle before he submitted former interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee in just 55 seconds.

Rinat Fakhretdinov (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Andreas Gustafsson (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

The 34-year-old did fight to a majority draw with the aforementioned dos Santos in late 2023, but Fakhretdinov followed that up with another three victories and most recently scored a 54-second finish against Andreas Gustafsson in September.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Leaves UFC After 18 Fights

Longtime welterweight veteran dos Santos won back-to-back fights ahead of his meeting with Fakhretdinov, and at one point the Brazilian put together a seven-fight win streak after dropping a decision to Nicolas Dalby in his UFC debut.

Randy Brown (red gloves) fights Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Dos Santos came up short on the scorecards to Randy Brown at UFC 302 after he and Fakhretdinov fought to a draw, but later that year he knocked out the formerly-undefeated Zach Scroggin in just over a minute. That knockout ended up being the final win of dos Santos’ UFC career, as he exits the promotion after being stopped in back-to-back outings this year.

READ MORE: Japanese MMA fighter shatters opponent’s win streak with savage KO

Boasting the least Octagon appearance of the three, Radzhabov won his promotional debut against Esteban Ribovics at UFC 285 but alternated wins and losses over four total UFC bouts. The 32-year-old most recently lost a decision to Trey Ogden at a UFC Fight Night even in July.

Mateusz Rebecki (red gloves) fights Loik Radzhabov (blue gloves) in a lightweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

More MMA Knockout News

• Ex-UFC champ aims to snap losing streak on Holloway vs. Oliveira undercard at UFC 326

• Boxing match between ex-UFC champions ends in nasty finish on Paul vs. Joshua card

• When is the first UFC card on Paramount+ in 2026? Event schedule revealed for Q1

• UFC legend Daniel Cormier doesn't hold back on Jake Paul's loss to Anthony Joshua

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.