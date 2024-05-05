Huge KO! Caio Borralho Folds Paul Craig at UFC 301
Caio Borralho stunned spectators at UFC 301 with a stunning one-shot knockout over Paul Craig.
#14 Borralho and #13 Craig opened the main card, and it was a bizarre fight while it lasted. Craig, a former light heavyweight, walked onto every punch Borralho threw, and his only retort was a high right roundhouse kick, which only seemed to annoy Borralho. Eventually, the Brazilian sat down on one of his punches and visibly hurt the Scotsman. Smelling blood, Borralho chased Craig to the cage side and clubbed him with a huge left hand that completely crumbled him.
The loss marks Craig's fourth defeat in his last five fights; his middleweight move wasn't as prosperous as it could have been. This time next week, Borralho should be ranked #13 at a minimum and should see some higher-profile matchups very soon.
