UFC 303: Conor McGregor Shares Acrobatic Training Photo Ahead of Return Fight
Conor McGregor appears to be training at full capacity ahead of his highly-anticipated return fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.
A former two-division champion and the biggest star in UFC history, McGregor hasn’t competed since his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 ended after the first round when “The Notorious” broke his ankle and was unable to continue.
McGregor’s road back to the Octagon has been tumultuous one, but with a return fight against Chandler at UFC 303 finally set the 35-year-old has been hard at work in the gym and recently posted a photo that should reassure any fans that may be concerned about his return from a devastating leg injury.
“The Notorious” also regularly made headlines with his sparring footage during Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, and although McGregor appears ready to pull out some dynamic moves at UFC 303 he’ll need to beware of Chandler’s body work if the two fighters exchange in close range.
UFC 303 will see Chandler return to action for the first time since his own loss to Poirier at UFC 281, but during that layoff “Iron” has remained committed to waiting for a high-profile matchup with McGregor that will mark the former Bellator champion's sixth appearance in the Octagon.
Anticipation for UFC 303 will undoubtedly begin to rise in the coming weeks now that the event is only a month and a half away, and as we get closer to fight week any trash talk between the card’s two headlining fighters should dominate the attention of countless fight fans across the world.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.