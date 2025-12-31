Devastating UFC knockout artists reportedly set to fight in Miami at UFC 327

Top-ranked light heavyweight contenders Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker are reportedly set to meet in the first fight confirmed for UFC 327.

With 2026 right around the corner, MMA fans are eagerly looking ahead to the UFC’s new deal with Paramount and a number of high-profile fights that have already been confirmed for UFCs 324, 325, and 326, as well as a number of scheduled UFC Fight Night events.

According to the report from Alex Behunin, UFC 327 will take place on April 11 and see the promotion return to the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL with a card that will include a matchup between Reyes and Walker.

Dominick Reyes Looks To Kick Off Another Win Streak

Currently the UFC’s #9-ranked light heavyweight contender, Reyes carried a perfect 12-0 record into a light heavyweight title shot against Jon Jones in 2020 and came within a scorecard of unseating the future UFC Hall of Famer.

The controversial loss kicked off a difficult stretch of results for Reyes, who returned to action later that year and was knocked out by former light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowciz in the second round. “The Devastator” suffered the same fate against another former champion in Jiří Procházka the following year, and Reyes elected to take some time off after he was also stopped by Ryan Spann in the first round at UFC 281.

Dominick Reyes (blue gloves) reacts during UFC 314 fight against Nikita Krylov (not pictured) at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 36-year-old returned from his layoff in 2024 and knocked out Dustin Jacoby to kick off a run of three-straight finishes, but that streak came to a halt at UFC Perth last year when Reyes was knocked out by Carlos Ulberg late in the first round of their main event fight.

Johnny Walker Scored Major Upset In Only Fight Of 2025

The former light heavyweight title challenger will look to get back on track in Miami when he meets Walker, who currently occupies the #12 spot in the light heavyweight rankings after snapping a two-fight skid in August.

A contract winner on the 2018 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, Walker established himself as a bit of a fan favorite when he began his UFC career with three-straight knockouts, all of which came in less than two minutes. That strong start was followed by a 1-4 run before the Brazilian strung together three more wins, but that momentum was stifled at UFC 294 when a fight with future Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev ended in a No Contest.

Anthony Smith (red gloves) fights Johnny Walker (blue gloves) in a light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Walker was stopped by Ankalaev in their rematch before Volkan Oezdemir also knocked him out later that year, but the 33-year-old is coming off a sizable upset after he handed Mingyang Zhang the first loss of his UFC career when the pair headlined UFC Shanghai in August.

