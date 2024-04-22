UFC Champ Leon Edwards Trolled for Training Footage: ‘This Is Why He Run Away From Belal'
Leon Edwards' wrestling skills have come under fire.
"Rocky" is best known for keeping his opponents at bay with his striking arsenal, knocking out pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman with a headkick to win the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 278. Since then, Edwards has managed to keep the fight on the feet in title defenses against Usman and Colby Covington.
Edwards is no slouch in the grappling department either, taking down multiple contenders on the road to the title and having the honor of being the first fighter to take down Usman inside the UFC. But, not everybody's impressed by how the champion looks on the ground.
Newly-ranked UFC Welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley had a boatload of critiques for Edwards after witnessing his wrestling first-hand in a new training video.
"First off, why is the world champion training on hefty Glad [garbage] bags for a goddamn match?" Buckley voiced on Instagram. "But, anyways, let's check out this training real quick. Man, shooting to a knee in MMA is crazy. But, yeah, boy, you gotta check your grip, man. Ah, you missed the grip again. Coming up top, pull it down."
Buckley was quick to nitpick Edwards' technique when shooting for a takedown. The Brit could be going wrestling-heavy in preparation for #2 welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, but that title fight still has yet to be locked in.
"See this? This why he run away from Belal, y'all, because Belal is the ultimate booty warrior," Buckley joked. "This boy don't know how to wrestle. Look at the single leg, straight atrocious, n****, and you drilling. Like, come on, bro. Like, get your grip together, man. This is the champ? Oh my god."
Belal Muhammad reacted to Joaquin Buckley's video with laughing emojis, but as for how he feels on a potential fight against Leon Edwards (and why it's taking so long to book), this is what he had to say:
"They’re coming up with every other reason to avoid me," Muhammad told Middle Easy. "It’s blatant, the fans are starting to see it now. You have his manager doing the same thing. When you have all of these guys talking for you, that just tells me you’re that coward that’s hiding behind.”
"You’re the champion of the world. If you’re the best fighter in the world, fight the best guy in the division that’s right behind you… I know I’m the best in the world, and he knows I’m the best in the world. That’s why he’s trying to avoid this fight because I’m the toughest matchup for him. He’s trying to do anything he can do to hold on to the belt as long as possible.”
Styles make fights and we'll see if the wrestling of Belal Muhammad will pose a problem to striking specialist Leon Edwards in a title fight down the line.
