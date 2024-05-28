UFC News: Dustin Poirier Gives Bold Prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
There's not many people who know more about the UFC 303 headliner than Dustin Poirier.
Poirier looks to claim his first undisputed championship when he takes on Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 this weekend. A pair of Poirier's former opponents will collide later this month as Conor McGregor meets Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303.
Perennial contender Poirier has gone 3-1 against McGregor and Chandler with over 20 minutes of fight time, dropping his first 2014 bout against McGregor only to avenge it later with two back-to-back TKO's of McGregor in 2021. Chandler would tap out to Poirier by submission in a fight-of-the-night contender at UFC 281 in 2022.
With both fighters looking to avenge Poirier's defeat, "The Diamond" weighs in on McGregor's comeback fight against Michael Chandler—his first contest since breaking his leg against Poirier at UFC 264.
"I was just like every other fan waiting to see if this thing was going to materialize and they were going to announce the actual fight and the date," Poirier told Fox News. "I think if Conor comes back anywhere similar to where he was before the injury, timing wise and movement wise, I think he’s gonna knock Michael Chandler out.
"It’s just a bad matchup for Chandler," Poirier said regarding their fight.
There's no doubt Michael Chandler is a fan-favourite, but that could prove to be his downfall stylistically if he lunges forward and leaves himself open for shots against the clean counter-striker that is Conor McGregor.
However, fans are starting to worry if McGregor is taking the fight seriously as the polarizing Irish superstar has been seen partying six weeks out from his June 29 date vs. Chandler.
