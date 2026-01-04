Easiest way to stream live, archived UFC events on Paramount+ in 2026

The UFC officially began its seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with Paramount+ on New Year's Day, and it truly feels like the start of a new era for fight fans in select territories, including the U.S.

The promotion's fight library was officially launched Friday, which drew immense buzz across the MMA community.

What Do UFC Fans Get With Paramount Plus?

So far, the UFC has its pay-per-views in descending order. Under the "numbered events" category, it goes all the way back to UFC 246 in Jan. 2020. To watch older fights (or events, despite the fight catalog having a much broader selection), the "Best Of" categories (2000s and 2010s) fix that concern.

At press time, it appears to be missing a "1990s" category, which would allow a user to watch the UFC from its inception (1-onward). It remains unclear if, or when, the rest of the library will be added.

How Can UFC Fans Watch UFC 324?

To watch the live events, though (everything including numbered events and Fight Nights), all a subscriber has to do is navigate to the UFC's collection (maybe adding it to "My List" for easier access) and click on the category of their choosing.

For UFC 324 on January 24 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a user will want to click on the "numbered events" section. As it gets closer to fight day, a stream will populate for the user to click into. Whether each stream will be separated based on the "Early Prelims, "Prelims," or "Main Card" is unclear, but it will be almost 100 percent seamless for a subscriber to watch every event, with no issues once the app is set up to their liking.

With this new deal, the UFC will no longer be subject to pay-per-view costs in the United States. Therefore, a one-time annual fee (unless grandfathered in by a TV provider such as DirecTV) is all one needs to enjoy the fights for the foreseeable future.

It's unclear if the UFC will institute one-time fees for select events, but as of now, it seems unlikely.

But, for now, it's official: welcome to the Paramount era.

