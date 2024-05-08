UFC News: Volkanovski Open to Max Holloway BMF Rematch
Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is open to a fourth fight with Max Holloway --- only this time there'll be another belt on the line.
Holloway turned heads and secured a 'knockout of the century' over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. He now holds the BMF belt, which is something Volkanovski is eyeing. 'The Great' spoke with Fox Sports on May 1, where he registered his interest in a Holloway tetralogy:
"Now he's [Holloway] got the BMF [title], we might have to do this, you know what I mean?" Volkanovski said. ".... There's the BMF now. For me, it's like, '3-0, how can you get yourself out of bed for that? The BMF is something that I haven't touched before, so maybe we can do that. We'll see what happens."
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway: A History
Volk vs. Holloway 1
Volkanovski and Holloway first met at UFC 245 when Holloway was still the featherweight king. Despite high-profile wins over Chad Mendes and José Aldo, Volkanovski was still a relative unknown, sitting as a +145 underdog.
"I think the Blessed Era ends. It's my time," Volkanovski told ESPN in the leadup.
Volkanovski took the fight on all scorecards with his leg kicks and counterpunching gameplan.
Volk vs. Holloway 2
The two featherweight greats would rematch at UFC 251, and it would be a closely contested affair. Volkanovski won again, surviving a headkick knockdown in round one. It was the difference of a round for the Aussie, who stole a split decision. Still, a majority of media members scored the fight for Holloway.
Volk vs. Holloway 3
Two title defenses later, Volkanovski looked to settle the debate surrounding him vs. Holloway. The two met for a third and final time at UFC 276, and Volkanovski put on a masterclass performance.
Volkanovski dismantled Holloway's forward pressure with inside leg kicks and shifting counter punches. 'The Great' silenced his doubters by handing Holloway the most dominant defeat of his career, taking all five rounds on each judge's scorecard.
It's this leverage that Volkanovski is now utilising to call for a tetralogy, even after back-to-back knockout losses.
